The Big 15: See who ranked No. 6 to 10 on our Southwest Florida list of top football recruits

The Big 15: Works of Art

About the Series: The Big 15 is the annual list of top Southwest Florida college football recruits selected by The News-Press and Naples Daily News. The players selected are from Lee and Collier counties and are ranked based on hard scholarship offers, the level of the schools making the offers, and those who possess the potential to receive attention from Power Five programs.

The theme for this year's team is Works of Art, representing their play on the field and in our photo studio. To capture their portraits, we posed the 15 athletes in a dark studio and painted them with light. That required an artist "painting" around the player with colored LED wands while he stood still for 15 to 20 seconds to allow a camera set for a long exposure to capture the swirls of light. You can see the finished products in each athlete's story.

No. 10 Bradley Martino

Position: Athlete

School: Golden Gate

Ranking: NR (247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals)

Commitment: None

Best Offers: FAU, Illinois, N.C. State, Pitt, UMass

Measurables: 6-3, 175 pounds

Grade: Junior

Bradley Martino never complained when things started off slow for him in high school.

The Golden Gate defensive back lacked playing time as a freshman but found his stride his sophomore year, picking off four passes while finishing with eight pass breakups and 33 tackles in the secondary. Martino is looking to take the next step on both sides of the ball and is expected to use his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame out at wide receiver and on special teams.

With offers from Florida Atlantic, Illinois, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, and more, Martino comes in at No. 10 on The News-Press/Naples Daily News Big 15 list, ranking Southwest Florida's top college football recruits.

Golden Gate’s Bradley Martino is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you the best player in Southwest Florida?

“I think it’s my height and how lengthy I am with my catch radius. Even if I’m beat on coverage, I can catch up and make a play because of my catch radius with how lengthy my arms are. I’ll always be able to get back to the ball.”

Can you describe your football journey in your own words?

“It was hard at first, but I stayed patient. I just stayed in my own lane and didn’t worry about what was going on with other people. Even if other players were getting offers before I was, I wasn’t worried because I knew that my time was coming.”

What are your goals heading into the 2023 season?

“I really want to get 1,000 all-purpose yards and probably show out a little more on the offensive side. On the defensive side, I know that I’ve got it. I know that I’m seen on the defensive side. But on the offensive side, I can tell that it’s going to be a great season coming up. I’ll ball out wherever I can. However the circumstances come, I’m always going to show out.”

What's the game you've got circled already this season?

“Naples week. They always say they’re the big dogs. We’ve got to bring them down. Our seniors this year have put in the work all four years. They’ve seen the highs and the lows, and they’ve seen what this program can be, and what it will be. What it will be is great.”

Who isn't having any say in the locker room playlist before a game?

"This is a hard question, man. I’ll say Malachi Fils-Aime. He plays the same song every single time. It’s the same artist every single time. I don’t understand what he sees in that rapper. He would never get the aux. If he gets the aux, I would say that none of us would be locked in before the game. Our heads would hurt.”

No. 9 Andre Devine

Position: Running Back/Wide Receiver

School: North Fort Myers

Ranking: 3-star (247Sports, On3), NR (ESPN, Rivals)

Commitment: None

Best offers: West Virginia, UMass, Marshall

Measurables: 5-8, 155 pounds

Grade: Senior

The patch on Andre Devine’s No. 7 uniform shows that he’s not one to shy away from a legacy.

The son of North Fort Myers legend Noel Devine, the Red Knights running back – poised to take on a bigger role on both sides of the ball this season – broke out during his sophomore season where he rushed for 738 yards and 6 touchdowns.

This year, he is coming back from a lower leg injury and looking to prove himself as one of the area’s best.

With offers from his father’s alma mater West Virginia, as well as UMass and Marshall, among others, Devine earned his place at No. 9 on The Big 15, The News-Press/Naples Daily News ranking of Southwest Florida's top college football recruits, all on his own.

North Fort Myers’ Andre Devine is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you one of the best players in Southwest Florida?

"I feel like no one around here really has the same kind of skillset as me. I can play any position on the field – that’s how I feel. I can play running back, the next play I’ll go to receiver. I can even line up at quarterback – I can throw a little bit. And on defense – I play corner, I play strong safety and I can play anything on defense too."

How would you describe your journey in the sport?

"Football has been a part of my life my whole life, obviously with my dad and stuff. I started playing in second grade and ever since then, I’ve been grinding with my dad, working. It’s been a grind.

"From Pop Warner, it was all fun and games. When high school came, everything just is the next level. I had to work way harder, had to do a lot more to get recruited from schools. I go to camps, text all these coaches, all that."

How would you describe the pressure of being Noel Devine’s son?

"It’s some pressure putting on No. 7. Every time I put on No. 7, I got to represent. I’m not just playing for myself. I’m playing for my old boy, my family, and everyone else that wears 7 at North."

What has been the highlight of your high school career so far?

"My favorite moment in my high school career, no lie, is definitely my freshman year when I first stepped on the field against Fort Myers, I caught a pick, and that was really just like my first big moment on the football field in high school. Everyone was just going crazy, and I just loved it. I just love the sport."

How are you feeling about the upcoming season after an injury ended your junior year?

"It’s a thrill, man. I can’t even put into words how excited I am for this year. It’s my revenge year this year. Last year was supposed to be my breakout year, but I couldn’t do that, so this year I’m going to have to let it all out on the field."

No. 8 Kendall Guervil

Position: Defensive Line

School: Fort Myers

Ranking: Not evaluated yet

Commitment: None

Best offers: Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville

Measurables: 6-5, 275 pounds

Grade: Sophomore

Kendall Guervil is no longer a well-kept secret.

At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, it was impossible to keep him off the field his freshman season as he made 28 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Guervil’s raw size and athleticism make him a desirable prospect, recognized with offers from Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville, and UCF.

The sophomore comes in at No. 8 on The Big 15, The News-Press/Naples Daily News ranking of Southwest Florida's top college football recruits.

Fort Myers’ Kendall Guervil is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What area of your game do you think has improved the most?

"Controlling myself. Not letting people get in my head like I used to. Improving as an athlete really."

What has been the highlight of the recruitment process so far?

"My favorite moment was going to Florida camp. I learned a lot over there. I met some great coaches like Coach Chaos (defensive line coach Sean Spencer) and Coach (Billy) Napier, some great guys."

What is your goal for the upcoming season?

"My upcoming goal is to be the best I am from now and improve a lot. I’m humble, but to be ranked, like the No. 1 player in my class. That’s a goal."

How do you want opponents to feel when going against you on the gridiron?

"I want them to fear me."

What games are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season?

"Definitely Riverdale and Dunbar. That Dunbar game we had (last season), it was a very close game (29-27 loss in overtime). I feel like I could have done better that game because that game I wasn’t really in the zone. I was messing up a lot, getting angry, but now I just want to really get my revenge."

No. 7 Eric Fletcher

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Dunbar

Ranking: 3-star (247Sports), NR (On3, ESPN, Rivals)

Commitment: East Carolina

Best offers: Indiana, East Carolina, Temple, Purdue

Measurables: 6-1, 190 pounds

Grade: Senior

Before his breakout junior campaign, Eric Fletcher told his coach he was going to become a better player: faster, bigger, stronger.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Dunbar wide receiver did just that, catching 30 passes for 431 yards. He led the team with 7 touchdown receptions, including a key fourth-down grab to help the Tigers down Naples in the playoffs last year.

Fletcher had set himself a goal of receiving 10 offers and exceeded that, pulling from Purdue, Temple, and Indiana, among others. The recent East Carolina commit comes in at No. 7 on The Big 15, The News-Press/Naples Daily News ranking of top college football recruits for 2023.

Dunbar’s Eric Fletcher is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you one of the best players in Southwest Florida?

"My routes and how fast I am but then my size. The ability for me to move as fast as I can at this size – that’s what makes me different. And then I have a beast mentality, which means that I think I’m the best. Everywhere I’m going hard. I give 100 percent everywhere."

What has the recruitment process been like?

"It’s been great actually. I’ve been getting offers every week. I just went on my first visit to Liberty University (in June). That was my first time on a plane. … it was a great experience for me.

"Really the only thing that’s going through my mind on the plane is not the plane crash – that’s the only thing that was going through my mind because I’m scared of heights anyway, so being that high, but it was actually not that scary."

What are your goals for the upcoming season?

"I’m trying to break the school record for touchdowns and yards. I’m trying to get me a ring before my last season – that’s really my only focus."

What is the competition like between you and the other skill position players at Dunbar?

"Like, we get on the track, and we race each other. We’re very competitive, but it’s all love at the end of the day."

What was key to the team's run to the state semifinals last season?

"The teamwork – we were all together. Everybody’s main focus was states and getting the ring. After we lost the Lowndes (Ga.) game, we were so focused, we were so locked in. Especially after that game when we came back (against) Fort Myers (29-27) in overtime, definitely that was the game where we were like we can do this, we can get one this year. The mentality the team had – work together, pick each other up, so it was great. Hopefully, we bring that this year. They say this year we’re hopefully supposed to be better."

No. 6 John Lee Honorat

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Golden Gate

Ranking: 3-star (On3), NR (247Sports, ESPN, Rivals)

Commitment: None

Best Offers: Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, UCF

Measurables: 5-11, 170 pounds

Grade: Senior

John Lee Honorat ended up with 552 all-purpose yards last season, primarily playing the wide receiver position. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster has a 40-yard dash time of 4.51. He posted three touchdowns on the year for the run-heavy Titans.

With reported offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Temple, UCF, and more, the senior debuts at No. 6 on The News-Press/Naples Daily News The Big 15 list ranking 15 of Southwest Florida's top recruits.

Golden Gate’s John Lee Honorat is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you one of the best players in Southwest Florida?

“I feel like it’s my focus. Since a young age, I really set my mind on this dream. I’ve been pushing toward it forever. That’s what really separated me from the bunch, I believe.”

What's been the favorite moment of your high school career?

“It was scoring the game-winner against Gulf Coast (13-12 last season). We were in a tight game, and that feeling of being in the end zone, last minute, knowing you sealed the deal on that game was special.”

What are your goals heading into the 2023 season?

“First, we want to be above .500 for sure, but we want eight or more wins. I think we can do it. We want to have a good playoff run, something we haven’t done in a long time. I want to eclipse over 600 receiving and 1,000 all-purpose yards. Sophomore year, I was close to 1,000. I think I can do that this year.”

What gives you belief that this team can win eight games and make a deep run in the postseason?

“Since the 2024 class came in (to high school), we were kind of the building block. The team has always been young. Now that we’re seniors, it’s our shot, our chance to shine and show them what we’ve been wanting to become.”

What's a game you're looking forward to on the schedule?

“Naples. I’m looking forward to Naples. I feel like this is the year we can probably give them our best shot and come out on top. And also, Lely. We didn’t like the outcome last year. We’re ready to spin it back on them this year.”

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Golden Gate, Dunbar, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers players on 2023 The Big 15