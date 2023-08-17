The Big 15: See who ranked No. 1 to 5 on our Southwest Florida list of top football recruits

The Big 15: Works of Art

About the Series: The Big 15 is the annual list of top Southwest Florida college football recruits selected by The News-Press and Naples Daily News. The players selected are from Lee and Collier counties and are ranked based on hard scholarship offers, the level of the schools making the offers, and those who possess the potential to receive attention from Power Five programs.

The theme for this year's team is Works of Art, representing their play on the field and in our photo studio. To capture their portraits, we posed the 15 athletes in a dark studio and painted them with light. That required an artist "painting" around the player with colored LED wands while he stood still for 15 to 20 seconds to allow a camera set for a long exposure to capture the swirls of light. You can see the finished products in each athlete's story.

No. 5 George Haseotes

Position: Offensive Line

School: Community School of Naples

Ranking: NR (247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals)

Commitment: None

Best Offers: Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Measurables: 6-3, 270 pounds

Grade: Sophomore

George Haseotes may only be 16 years old, but he already has more offers than his age.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman could be one of the best to come out of Southwest Florida in recent memory. He helped the Seahawks total 270 yards per game, including just under 150 yards per game in the run game as an interior lineman.

Haseotes, with his impressive resume of offers that includes Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Stanford, and Virginia Tech, debuts at No. 5 on The News-Press/Naples Daily News Big 15, our ranking of Southwest Florida's top college recruits, as a sophomore.

Community School of Naples’ George Haseotes is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you one of the best players in Southwest Florida?

“I think what really sets me apart is my work ethic. I think I train like no one else, and idolize athletes like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, players like that, their whole life has revolved around the game. I think that’s what my life is. It’s all I love, it’s what I love to do. I do it to my best.”

What's the football journey been like for you up to this point?

“It’s been crazy. My eighth-grade year, I played at IMG Academy and then transferred back to Naples where I lived before then. My recruitment really took off in the month of November. I got my first offer from the University of Louisville in November. Since then, I’ve gotten a good number of offers. It’s really been a wild ride.”

Does it feel special to have offers that no one else has locally?

“It’s surreal to be in that place and have that opportunity. I think what really sets me apart from recruits in the area is my grades and GPA. I have a 4.3 GPA. I think schools like Stanford look at that and they see a hard-working kid on and off the field. That’s been really big in my recruitment too.”

What's been a highlight of your high school career thus far?

“I think it was the first game this past season against Immokalee. There was 15 seconds left, and we were down by six points. We drove right down the field and scored a touchdown and got a game-winning extra point. I was playing on a hurt knee. Didn’t come off the field, and played every snap. That feeling after that game to get that win, to feel relaxed was one of the most euphoric feelings I’ve ever felt.”

What's the game you have circled on the schedule?

"It's FBA, man. First Baptist. I'm ready. It's so different. Just wait."

No. 4 Timmy Lawson

Position: Tight End

School: Bishop Verot

Ranking: 4-star (On3), 3-star (247Sports, ESPN, Rivals)

Commitment: North Carolina

Best offers: Arkansas, North Carolina, TCU, Pitt

Measurables 6-5, 220 pounds

Grade: Senior

Traditional isn't in Timmy Lawson's vocabulary.

The Bishop Verot senior has found his niche at tight end, which is tricky at the high school level.

Named to The News-Press All-Area First Team Offense the last two seasons, he has compiled 767 yards and 4 touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Lawson has also found success on the baseball diamond, leading to his decision to commit to North Carolina for football and baseball.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Lawson also received offers from TCU, Texas A&M, and Arkansas, among others, leading to his placement of No. 4 on The Big 15, our ranking of Southwest Florida's top college football recruits.

Bishop Verot’s Timmy Lawson is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

What makes you one of the best players in SWFL?

It's just kind of like I know my speed. I know my physicality and I know I'm the best, so I'm gonna play to the best of my abilities every game. So I think it’s just me playing my hardest every time, I think I beat kids out with that.

How would you describe the last four years, having success in football and baseball, leading to you committing to UNC for both sports?

It’s been pretty crazy. It's been a lot of fun because I've been playing both forever. To be able to keep playing both and then now be able to push that all the way through college is awesome. I'm really excited for it. It's been a lot of work, and I like that part of it. I like to keep going and not stop.

Tight end is a rare breed in high school football. What has it been like to play in head coach Richie Rode’s scheme that has set you up for success?

I'm really grateful to Coach Rode and Coach Josh (Vogelbach) being able to use me really well. I think it helps our offense. It helps me a lot. So I think it's the best of both worlds when I'm able to block and pass and we can use me all over the field.

What part of your game has improved the most?

I've always felt really comfortable with my skills and stuff, but I think just being faster this season – got better 40 times, and I'm 25 pounds heavier and stronger. So I think all that's going to help.

What game on the schedule are you most looking forward to?

Definitely Dunbar. We're going to beat Dunbar this year. I know that for a fact.

No. 3 Carter Smith

Position: Quarterback

School: Bishop Verot

Ranking: 4-star (ESPN, On3), 3-star (247Sports, Rivals)

Commitment: None

Best Offers: Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M

Measurables: 6-3, 175 pounds

Grade: Junior

In just his second year as Bishop Verot's starting quarterback, Carter Smith was able to call himself a record-breaker. And that was after Smith gave up baseball, a sport where he entered high school ranked as a top-five prospect in the nation by Perfect Game.

It wasn't a one-off either. Smith broke the Lee County single-season passing record (3,104 yards), and the Lee County single-season total yardage record (3,796 yards), while accounting for 48 total touchdowns (29 passing, 19 rushing), also a county record. For perspective, Smith's 19 rushing touchdowns matched former Lehigh and incoming Alabama running back Richard Young's rushing touchdown total in 2021.

Smith is on track to break a host of county records, including the career passing yardage record held by former South Fort Myers star Dallas Crawford (8,794 yards). After two seasons, Smith sits at 5,129 yards, just 3,665 yards away. Two 1,800-plus yard passing seasons is how close Smith is to rewriting more records.

Smith, who could become Lee County's greatest quarterback, debuts at No. 3 on The Big 15, a list of Southwest Florida's top college football recruits by The News-Press and Naples Daily News. He's the highest-ranked quarterback in the history of The Big 15.

Bishop Verot’s Carter Smith is ranked No. 3 on The News-Press and Naples Daily News 2023 The Big 15 list of top Southwest Florida college football recruits.

Can you describe your football journey in your own words?

“It was shocking to me, but I was hitting in the cage, and I was like, ‘I’d much rather be throwing a football right now and that was kinda the end of that. I stopped, and now I’m full-time with football. There’s not much to that story, really. I didn’t think it’d get this big. Growing up, I wanted to be a baseball player with the intention of going to college and hopefully getting drafted. Then, all of a sudden, to be this big of a football player was definitely very shocking.”

What’s been a favorite moment in your high school career?

“The highlight would definitely be being with the guys. I feel like that’s a cop-out, but I’ve created so many close relationships in two years that I know I won’t have in the next 30 years, and we’ll still be friends.”

What are your goals this season? Do you feel like this year is Verot’s window to win a state title?

“As a team, we’re definitely shooting for the state title. After last year (lost in the state semifinal), we should come nothing short of what we did. Personally, I would like to set more records and break my own.

“It definitely is. State title or nothing.”

With regard to the similarity in how this year’s schedule compares to last, what do you think will be different? How did playing a frontloaded schedule help you guys?

“I think we’re going to finish better than we did last year, but having a tough schedule earlier really helped us out in the long run, going into the playoffs and playing some really good teams. That definitely helped us.”

Who isn't having any say in the locker room playlist before a game?

“I’m gonna say (tight end) Timmy (Lawson). He has good music taste, just not good pregame music taste.”

No. 2 Tawaski "TJ" Abrams

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Dunbar

Ranking: 4-star (247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals)

Commitment: Florida

Best Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee

Measurables: 5-11, 190 pounds

Grade: Senior

When opposing defenses game plan for Dunbar, Tawaski Abrams is often at the forefront on a week-to-week basis.

Abrams' blazing speed and ability to create has made him arguably the area's most versatile prospect. The 5-foot-11 receiver totaled 822 all-purpose yards with nine touchdowns and is poised to take an even larger leap this season as the focal point of the Tigers' offense.

After flipping his commitment from Florida State to in-state rival Florida in July, Abrams checks in at No. 2 on The News-Press/Naples Daily News Big 15, a ranking of Southwest Florida's top college recruits.

Dunbar’s Tawaski "TJ" Abrams is ranked No. 2 on The News-Press and Naples Daily News 2023 The Big 15 list of top Southwest Florida college football recruits.

What's the football journey been like for you growing up?

“It’s been great having an opportunity to play for many colleges that want me to go to their campuses, but it’s also a little dream because it’s a life choice, really? Is this the college you want to go to and spend four or five years there? You have to find something that’ll help you get to the league because that’s the end goal.”

What's been a moment for you that resonates in your high school career?

“It’s really a blessing being around such a group that I can really relate to. We all came from Pop Warner. You’ll see nobody else with the chemistry that we have unless they started from the bottom.”

Is there a play you'll remember long past high school?

“It was breaking out versus Mainland (58-yard TD run in state semifinal). That play really was big. Even though we ended up losing that game, it was a big play to bring us back. The very first play of the second half.”

What's something you put an emphasis on in the offseason?

“It was getting the playbook down more pat. We implemented new plays and stuff to be better prepared for this season. Also breaking down film better this season because I broke it down somewhat, but this year, I’m trying to maximize that.”

What's a game you're looking forward to this year?

“It’s the Lowndes game in Georgia because we’re looking forward to our get back in that (lost 43-12 last season). We haven’t lost to nobody in Lee County since I was a sophomore. We’re really trying to get our get back in.”

No. 1 Kensley Faustin

Position: Defensive Back

School: Naples

Ranking: 4-star (On3, Rivals), 3-star (ESPN, 247Sports)

Commitment: Auburn

Best Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee

Measurables: 6-0, 170 pounds

Grade: Senior

Kensley Faustin has started to realize that he is the player in Southwest Florida.

With that status has come a nickname for the Naples defensive back: Mr. Hollywood.

Entering his senior season, Faustin doesn't feel like there's much left to prove. Faustin is SEC-bound, and will play for Auburn next fall. In January, he'll take part in the All-American Bowl. He's done virtually everything he's been asked. Now, winning the final game of the season is the ultimate goal.

In 2022, Faustin was a Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year finalist after picking off five passes and being arguably the area's top defensive back alongside teammates Jonas Duclona and Kerry Brown, and other area standout defensive backs like Shawn Russ, Jaheim Clarke, and Eddie Bennett. Whether in the secondary or in run support, Faustin made it hard for opposing offenses to do much of anything throughout the course of the year. He forced a fumble and added a fumble recovery.

After being No. 11 last summer, Faustin is Southwest Florida's No. 1 prospect, taking the top spot in The News-Press/Naples Daily News The Big 15 list his senior season as the area's top college football recruit.

Naples’ Kensley Faustin is ranked No. 1 on The News-Press and Naples Daily News 2023 The Big 15 list of top Southwest Florida college football recruits.

What makes you the best player in Southwest Florida?

“Just the type of player I am, how versatile, and how I could do everything you ask me to do. I feel like I’m one of a kind because at the DB position, mostly at safety, there’s some safeties that can do it all: tackle, cover, and I can get you the ball. One important thing about football and defense is ball hawking as a DB. Once I could go get the ball and give it back to the offense, I feel like that’s an important thing and how you get paid. I feel like that’s one of the things that separates me from everyone else.”

Can you describe your football journey in your own words?

“It’s been a blessing. A lot of stressful things with the recruiting process, but just grateful for the opportunity I get. The process taught me that you’ve really gotta love football because if you don’t it’s going to catch up to you. You’ve got to enjoy the process and everything with it.”

What was the highlight of your recruitment process?

“I’d probably say my first offer. It came during the summer after my freshman year after a camp. It was a highlight where I knew I could go to college for this, and I could really make it far.”

What's a goal of yours this season?

"I’m just looking forward to stepping up and being a leader and making my team better every day. I want to be a vocal leader. That’s really my main goal right now. I’m not thinking about stats right now. My main goal is to help the team by becoming a leader. I’m the oldest one, so everybody looks up to me.”

Who isn't having any say in the locker room playlist before a game?

“I’d probably have to say our O-line. Of our O-line, probably Logan Nibbelin. I just can’t listen to what he listens to.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Dunbar, Naples, CSN, Bishop Verot athletes in top 5 of The Big 15 college recruits