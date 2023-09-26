Big 12 women's basketball schedule release takeaways for OU Sooners, OSU Cowgirls

The last Bedlam women’s basketball matchups of the Big 12 era will be held in February.

Oklahoma State will host the season’s first meeting at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 3, then the Sooners will play host to the final meeting on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Big 12 Conference announced the full conference schedule for women’s basketball on Tuesday, the only year the conference will have 14 teams.

After the season, OU and Texas will leave for the Southeastern Conference, and the Big 12 will bring in Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to boost its total to 16.

And Bedlam, which re-ignited its rivalry fire last season, has seen improvement on both sides, with the teams led by energetic young coaches — Jennie Baranczyk, who is entering her third year at OU, and Jacie Hoyt, approaching her second at OSU.

More: Big 12 men's basketball schedule release takeaways for OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys

Unfamiliar start, exciting finish for Sooners

OU will wrap up its final Big 12 season in style.

Following the Feb. 24 Bedlam matchup, OU will host its other conference rival, Texas, on Feb. 28 and wrap up the regular season with a trip to the league’s most storied arena, Allen Fieldhouse, in a matchup with Kansas.

But the Sooners jump into conference play loaded with games against newcomers to the league.

OU opens Big 12 play on Dec. 30, playing host to Central Florida. That is followed by a trip to BYU before returning to Lloyd Noble Center for a visit from Cincinnati.

Key dates for budding Cowgirl rivals

With the Sooners on their way out the door, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new rival in the Big 12, and based on last season, Baylor and Texas Tech seem to be prime candidates.

OSU upset Baylor in both regular-season matchups last season, and will get their first shot at the Bears in Stillwater on Jan. 28. Then the Cowgirls make the return trip to Waco, Texas, in the league’s regular-season finale on Sunday, March 3. All other teams in the league finish a day earlier, leaving OSU-Baylor as the only show in town to end the year.

The Cowgirls, who had a three-overtime thriller with Texas Tech last year, will host the Red Raiders on Jan. 10 and return the love with a trip to Lubbock on Feb. 14.

Here’s a look at the OSU and OU women’s basketball schedules:

OSU Cowgirls schedule

Saturday, December 30: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 3: Oklahoma State at UCF

Saturday, January 6: Oklahoma State at TCU

Wednesday, January 10: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, January 13: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Wednesday, January 17: BYU at Oklahoma State

Saturday, January 20: Texas at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 24: Oklahoma State at Cincinnati

Sunday, January 28: Baylor at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 31: Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Saturday, February 3: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 10: Oklahoma State at K-State

Wednesday, February 14: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 17: Houston at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 21: UCF at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 24: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Tuesday, February 27: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Sunday, March 3: Oklahoma State at Baylor

OU Sooners schedule

Saturday, December 30: UCF at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 3: Oklahoma at BYU

Saturday, January 6: Cincinnati at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 10: Oklahoma at K-State

Saturday, January 13: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 17: BYU at Oklahoma State

Saturday, January 20: Oklahoma at Houston

Wednesday, January 24: Oklahoma at Texas

Saturday, January 27: Kansas at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 31: K-State at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 3: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 7: TCU at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 10: Oklahoma at Iowa State

Wednesday, February 14: Baylor at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 17: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Tuesday, February 20: Oklahoma at Cincinnati

Saturday, February 24: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 28: Texas at Oklahoma

Saturday, March 2: Oklahoma at Kansas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 women's basketball schedule: Takeaways for OU, Oklahoma State