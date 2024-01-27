Big 12 women's basketball power rankings: Is Kansas State making its move toward title?

The Oklahoma bench celebrates a three-point shot late in the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Jan 24, 2024. The Sooners won the game 91-87.

Is the Big 12 championship race becoming a two- or three-team competition? Kansas State hasn't lost a conference game yet, and most of the other teams have slipped up at least twice in league play. All three of the teams within two losses of Kansas State — Oklahoma, West Virginia and Iowa State — will play Kansas State at least once more and Iowa State gets two shots at the frontrunners.

Here are the newest power rankings:

1. Kansas State (19-1, 8-0)

What to know: Kansas State is passing the vibes check. Following the news that Ayoka Lee will miss four weeks after having ankle surgery, the Wildcats beat rival Kansas and rallied past No. 13 Baylor.

2. Oklahoma (12-6, 6-1)

What to know: Following a stunning loss to Southern to close out nonconference play, Oklahoma is 6-1. Said senior Skylar Vann: "I feel like going into this conference, we're like it's a new time, it's a new season."

3. West Virginia (16-2, 5-2)

What to know: Last week, WVU posted two first-quarter shutouts and JJ Quinerly's play earned her the Big 12 player of the week award. West Virginia gets a chance to avenge one of its losses on Saturday when it hosts Iowa State.

4. Baylor (15-3, 4-3)

What to know: Baylor had a chance to take down the wounded Wildcats, but the Bears couldn't get it done in a 58-55 loss to Kansas State on Monday. Can Baylor make something out of its 4-3 conference record?

5. Texas (18-3, 5-3)

What to know: Texas has lost three games by a total of 13 points. But those losses to Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma could prove to be costly to UT’s hopes of defending its Big 12 championship.

6. Iowa State (12-6, 6-2)

What to know: After a strong start to 2024, Iowa State has lost two of its last three games. The victory was due to a TCU forfeiture. A win this weekend over a ranked West Virginia team could get the Cyclones back on track.

7. Kansas (10-9, 3-5)

What to know: Three of KU's last five games have been played against teams ranked in the AP poll, and KU also faced a conference contender in Iowa State during that stretch. The Jayhawks went 3-2 in those contests.

8. Oklahoma State (11-8, 4-4)

What to know: Oklahoma State has lost its last two games. The 76-66 loss to Texas last Saturday was explainable. Wednesday's two-point loss at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati was a bit of a head-scratcher.

9. Texas Tech (15-6, 4-4)

What to know: Texas Tech has struggled outside of the Lubbock city limits in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has played four conference contests on the road. The Lady Raiders are 1-3 in those games and they have lost three straight road games.

10. TCU (15-4, 2-6)

What to know: After forfeiting two games because it didn't have enough available players, TCU added four walk-ons to its roster and beat Central Florida for its first win of the new year. Is this a feel-good story in the making?

11. BYU (12-8, 2-5)

What to know: Last Saturday was a memorable day for the Cougars. First, BYU beat Texas Tech for the Big 12 newcomers' second conference win. And in the triumph, star Lauren Gustin became BYU's all-time leading rebounder.

12. Cincinnati (10-8, 2-5)

What to know: Cincinnati will get a taste of Texas over the next few days. After traveling to play the Longhorns on Saturday and visiting Houston three days later, the Bearcats will welcome Texas Tech to the Queen City on Feb. 3.

13. Houston (11-8, 2-6)

What to know: The Cougars have struggled to remain competitive in its losses. Houston's average margin of defeat in its eight losses this season is 26 points. In Big 12 play, that average is 22.7 points.

14. Central Florida (9-8, 0-7)

What to know: Central Florida is getting close. Over the last week, the Knights fell three points shy in an upset bid at Baylor and lost a 66-60 game to TCU. UCF coach Sytia Messer once won an NCAA title as a Baylor assistant.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 women's basketball power rankings: Kansas State maintains lead