Big 12 week 8 predictions: First place on the line in Fort Worth, again

The Oklahoma Sooners are taking a much-needed break on their bye week, but the rest of the Big 12 will be jockeying for position in the ever-tightening race for the conference title game.

Two matchups in this week’s Big 12 slate are feature four ranked teams. The other two are between teams that all need a win to stay in the Big 12 race.

This is going to be a fun week of football.

Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears: 11 a.m., ESPN2

At one point, both of these teams were in the top 25. Now, both are reeling after back-to-back losses. The Bears have won 12 in a row against the Jayhawks and put up nearly 600 yards of offense against West Virginia. Kansas gave up 701 yards to Oklahoma last week.

While Jason Bean has performed well in Jalon Daniels’ absence, the Kansas defense just can’t defend the pass well enough for this team to win in a shootout. Look for Bears QB Blake Shapen to have a big day.

Prediction: Bears 45, Jayhawks 33

West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders: 2 p.m., FS1

I was not expecting the Mountaineers to beat Baylor, despite playing the game in Morgantown. Now, the Red Raiders await in Lubbock. Texas Tech beat both No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas in the confines of Jones AT&T Stadium and hasn’t lost there all season.

West Virginia has quietly won three of its last four after starting 0-2, including a win on the road in Blacksburg over Virginia Tech.

Both defenses give up around 400 yards per game and more than 33 points per game. Both teams have had solid play at the QB position.

The Red Raiders will win this one in a shootout.

Prediction: Red Raiders 48, Mountaineers 42

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: 2:30 p.m. ABC

After flying high for the first month and a half of the season, all of a sudden, Oklahoma State is in a tough spot. After losing to TCU in overtime last week, another loss to the Longhorns would put their conference championship hopes on life support and completely trash their College Football Playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns survived the annual Iowa State trap game and are also looking to stay in the Big 12 title hunt. Though neither team is playing for first place in the conference, this has a chance to be the most important game this week.

While the Cowboys boast the best pass rush in the conference, the rest of the defense isn’t anything to brag about. Even with that pass rush, the Longhorns’ offensive line is only getting better. Quinn Ewers hasn’t been sacked since week one.

This Oklahoma State defense just can’t handle Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns are going to run away with this one.

Prediction: Longhorns 42, Cowboys 24

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU: 7:00 p.m., FS1

It’s the battle of the purple teams that both beat the Oklahoma Sooners this season. Bigger than that, the primetime matchup is for first place in the Big 12.

Kansas State is coming off a bye, and TCU has beaten three ranked schools for the first time in program history. Both teams have had great performances from their skill positions on offense.

While the Wildcats are no pushover, I think this is TCU’s year. The best and most efficient offense will have yet another big day in Fort Worth.

Prediction: Horned Frogs 41, Wildcats 35

Final Thoughts

If things fall the way I expect them to, TCU will be in first place, with Texas and Kansas State right behind them. That week 11 TCU-Texas matchup is getting more and more interesting by the day.

The Sooners will finish their season in Lubbock. If the Red Raiders continue to play so well at home, OU could be in trouble, especially if they go into Lubbock with only five wins.

