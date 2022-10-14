Big 12 Week 7 predictions: Horned Frogs host Cowboys in pivotal matchup of unbeatens

The race for the Big 12 championship is on. This week, we have matchups that could very well be the difference between a trip to Arlington and third place in the conference.

With Oklahoma and Iowa State having three conference losses each, those two programs are out of the running while the remaining eight jockey for position.

Three teams are undefeated in conference play thus far. How many will remain after Saturday? Let’s find out.

Baylor at West Virginia

Dec. 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor and West Virginia played a classic Big 12 game on Thursday night, with the Mountaineers coming out on top in a defense-optional showdown in Morgantown. With the loss, the Bears are all but eliminated from Big 12 title contention given the quality of teams remaining at the top of the standings.

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Oct. 8, 2022; Dallas; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not going to say it, Longhorns fans.

While Iowa State’s defense is quite a bit more resistant than Oklahoma’s, there’s just no competing with this Texas offense with Quinn Ewers.

The Longhorns get to return home to a huge crowd off a huge win. Some people say trap game; I say easy pickings.

Prediction: Longhorns 45, Cyclones 21

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Oct. 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The premier matchup of the week.

This game could very well decide which one of these teams makes it to the Big 12 Championship in a tiebreaker scenario. It’s a big one in Fort Worth.

The Frogs and Cowboys are both averaging exactly 46.4 points per game. Their defenses are within a point of each other in points allowed per game. This is a very even matchup.

In an offensive shootout, TCU gets the last score to knock the Cowboys to 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Prediction: Horned Frogs 48, Cowboys 45

No. 20 Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) jogs on the field before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

If the Sooners come out flat against Kansas, there is a massive problem in Norman.

If Oklahoma loses to Kansas’ backup quarterback at home, there is a massive problem in Norman. A loss just isn’t acceptable for OU.

Check out our staff predictions for this game, and here are five offensive players to watch for the Sooners against the Jayhawks.

