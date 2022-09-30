Big 12 week 5 predictions: Can Kansas, Kansas State keep rolling at home?

For the first time this season, we have a full slate of Big 12 action coming your way. Oklahoma is in a four-way tie for last in the conference. Losing your first Big 12 matchup of the season will do that.

The Jayhawks still stand atop the conference, albeit with some company this time. Will they still be there after this Saturday’s home matchup vs. Iowa State?

It’s an intriguing slate of Big 12 games that features a rematch of the 2022 Big 12 championship game. A matchup between Texas Tech and Kansas State features two teams who knocked off the Big 12’s departing blue bloods a week ago.

If you like Big 12 football, the entire slate offers some fun games to watch, but how will the games turn out? Here’s this weeks Big 12 predictions.

West Virginia at Texas

Sept. 17, 2022; Austin, Texas; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

With Quinn Ewers still dealing with pain in his shoulder, the Longhorns (2-2) find themselves going up against another team under pressure in West Virginia.

Neal Brown’s unit gained a much-needed win at Virginia Tech, and the Mountaineers now have to go into Austin to pull out another road victory. If Steve Sarkisian can’t get a win here, his seat might get a bit warm.

Both teams are 0-1 in Big 12 play, and both coaches need to start winning more games. While this may not be the game that gets the Longhorns to sweat, it doesn’t get any easier from here in Austin.

Prediction: Texas 30, West Virginia 23

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech, I am so proud of you. They called me a madman for picking you last week. Thank you for proving me right. Sadly for the Red Raiders, the Wildcats in Manhattan are a tough matchup for them.

Story continues

After how good they looked on both sides of the ball in Norman last week, it’s hard to pick against Kansas State, particularly at home. Texas Tech hasn’t won in Manhattan in over a decade.

Whatever prop bets there are involving Deuce Vaughn, I recommend taking the over.

Prediction: Kansas State 40, Texas Tech 28

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

Dec. 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This is the big one. A rematch of the 2021 Big 12 championship, this game could decide who gets to make the return trip to Arlington this season.

It’s difficult to get a read on Oklahoma State after three games, but the Bears are hard to pick against at Waco. Both offenses put up a lot of points, but Baylor’s defense has been better than Oklahoma State’s.

Prediction: Baylor 30, Oklahoma State 17

Iowa State at Kansas

Sept. 24, 2022; Lawrence; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gestures skyward before the snap against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jalon Daniels Heisman campaign continues as the Kansas Jayhawks return home to face Matt Campbell’s Iowa state Cyclones.

ISU’s defense is the best unit that Kansas has seen this season. While starting 4-0 is a very good start, this is where the season gets real. Are the Jayhawks actually going to challenge for the Big 12 Championship? Or are they just a fun story for the first month of the season?

I’m leaning toward the former.

Prediction: Kansas 23, Iowa State 17

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

Here are our staff predictions for this week's OU-TCU matchup and check out Bryant Crews' keys to this week for the Sooners.

