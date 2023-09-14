Big 12 Week 3 schedule: Houston will host TCU in first Big 12 football match-up

Texas Longhorns defensive back X'Avion Brice hypes up the crowd against Alabama

The 2023 College Football season enters its third week with several Big 12 teams striving for top 25 rankings.

Texas had a remarkable victory last week, defeating Alabama 34-24 on their home turf. The Longhorns are the first visiting team to win in Tuscaloosa since LSU in 2019. This week, they have a less challenging game against Wyoming at home.

After losing to Deion Sanders' Colorado in Week 1, TCU bounced back with a 41-6 victory over Nicoll State. However, their true challenge lies ahead as they hit the road for Week 3.

TCU will be facing off against Houston in their first ever Big 12 game at TDECU Stadium during Week 3. This will mark the Horn Frogs' first game against the Cougars since December of 2008 and their first meeting as conference foes since both were in Conference USA in the early '00s.

How to watch Big 12 games this weekend

All Big 12 games this week are on Saturday, starting at noon with three games and ending in Reno, Nevada where Kansas plays Nevada in the nightcap.

No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) vs. Missouri (2-0), 12:00 p.m., ET, SEC Network

Baylor (0-2) vs. Long Island University, 12:00 p.m., ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Iowa State at Ohio, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPNU

No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ET, ESPN2

UCF (2-0) vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.,ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio), 7:00 p.m.,ET, Big 12 Network

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN+

BYU vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Wyoming vs. Texas, 8:00 p.m., Longhorn Network

TCU vs. Houston, 8:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Kansas vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m., ET, CBS

Big 12 conference standings

Team Big 12 Record Pct. Home Away Neutral Streak Overall record Pct. Home Away Neutral Streak BYU 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 2-0 0-0 0-0 W2 Cincinnati 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 1-0 1-0 0-0 W2 Kansas 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 2-0 0-0 0-0 W2 Kansas State 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 2-0 0-0 0-0 W2 Oklahoma 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 1-0 0-0 0-0 W2 Oklahoma State 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 1-0 1-0 0-0 W2 Texas 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 1-0 1-0 0-0 W2 UCF 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-0 1.000 1-0 1-0 0-0 W2 Houston 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 .500 1-1 0-1 0-0 L1 Iowa State 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 .500 1-1 0-0 0-0 L1 TCU 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 .500 1-1 0-0 0-0 W1 West Virginia 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 .500 1-0 0-1 0-0 W1 Baylor 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 .000 0-2 0-0 0-0 L2 Texas Tech 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 .000 0-1 0-1 0-0 L2

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big 12 football: Week 3 schedule has TCU-Houston as conference foes