Big 12 Week 2 Schedule: Oklahoma riding high after big win, TCU looking to rebound

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the win against Arkansas State.

The Big 12 college football season is underway and teams like Oklahoma are hoping to maintain their momentum after a resounding 73-0 victory over Arkansas State in the first week. The performance showcased that head coach Brent Venables has built a different team this season, following a disappointing 6-7 record in his first year at the helm.

TCU and Baylor aim to recover in Week 2 following losses to Deion Sanders' Colorado and Texas State, respectively.

Steve Sarkisian's No. 11 Texas Longhorns will face Nick Saban's No. 3 Alabama Tide in Tuscaloosa at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, hoping to pull off an upset.

Week 2 action: Catch TCU football and more with ESPN+

Big 12 Week 2 matchups: date, time, and where to watch

Sept. 8: Illinois-Kansas, 7:30 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Sept. 9: #12 Utah-Baylor, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Sept. 9: Troy-#15 Kansas State, 12:00 p.m., ET, FS1

Sept. 9: Southern Utah-BYU, 3:00 p.m., ET, BIG 12, ESPN+

Sept. 9: Iowa-Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Sept. 9: SMU-#18 Oklahoma, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 9: Duquesne-West Virginia, 6:00 p.m., ET, BIG 12, ESPN+

Sept. 9: #11 Texas-#3 Alabama, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Sept. 9: #13 Oregon-Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m., FOX

Sept. 9: UFC-Boise State, 7:00 p.m., FS1

Sept. 9: Houston-Rice, 7:00 p.m., NFL Network

Sept 9: Nicholls-TCU, 8:00 p.m., BIG 12, ESPN+

Sept. 9: Oklahoma State-Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1

