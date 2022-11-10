Big 12 vs Pac-12 war has not yet run its course

The Big 12 and Pac-12 aren’t wearing boxing gloves, but the two conferences are still locked in combat. The Big 12 got to the table and hammered out a media rights agreement. The Pac-12 could be closing in on its own deal, but we don’t know when that will happen. Everyone is wondering what numbers the Pac-12 will bring in.

Meanwhile, a common and frequent industry question has lingered about the Big 12’s deal. Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline had this to say:

“But why would Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark agree to an early renewal?

“Why wouldn’t the Big 12 bet on itself, wait a year-and-a-half, and then take its rights to the market?

“Well, Yormark is clearly interested in luring Pac-12 schools and now has hard numbers to support any offer. Will it work?

“The terms outlined for expansion candidates are not known — the Big 12 hasn’t actually signed its deal yet — but we know it won’t be transformative money for Pac-12 schools.

“At worst, the Pac-12’s own deal will be $2 million to $3 million per school less than the Big 12’s contract, which probably isn’t enough to convince anyone to jump. (After all, the Pac-12 is already making less than the Big 12 — substantially less, in fact. The revenue disparity in the current fiscal year is likely to be $6 million to $8 million per school.)”

