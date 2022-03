Big 12 Tournaments return to Kansas City. Here are the brackets and schedules

The seeds are not quite set, but the Big 12 Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will tip off next week in Kansas City. Here are the brackets (will be updated after regular season games are completed on Saturday and Sunday):

First round: Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 2 p.m.

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 6 p.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

First round: Thursday, March 10

No. 8 seed (Texas Tech or Oklahoma State) vs. No. 9 seed (TBA), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 7 seed West Virginia vs. No. 10 seed (Oklahoma State or TCU), 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 11

No. 4 seed (Texas or Oklahoma) vs. No. 5 seed Kansas, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

No. 1 seed Baylor vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 seed (Iowa State or Texas) vs. No. 7/10 seed winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 3 seed (TBA) vs. No. 6 seed Kansas State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal 1, noon (ESPN+)

Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Championship: Sunday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)