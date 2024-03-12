Big 12 tournament: Quick glance at Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The reward for beating West Virginia two times within three days for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats is playing a team that traveled 47 minutes from their home gym. The University of Kansas sits about 47 miles away from the T-Mobile Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) handles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Seth Wilson (14) guards him in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

UC drained 16-of-38 3-pointers including a game-icing corner shot from Day Day Thomas in their 90-85 comeback victory against West Virginia Tuesday at the T-Mobile Center. The Bearcats came from 16 points down with 12:25 to play to win a game that had 18 lead changes.

Simas Lukošius and Thomas both hit seven triples in the game and both had UC highs. Lukošius finished with 31 points with Thomas hitting for 29.

The 16 made treys tied the team season-high which was last accomplished back on Nov. 10 against Detroit Mercy. The Wes Miller-era record is 17 last year against Tulane. The all-time record is 24 vs. Oakland (Michigan) back in the 1998-99 campaign.

Kansas on deck

Jan 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Bearcats played them close in Allen Fieldhouse Jan. 22, losing 74-69. It was the last of six consecutive games against ranked teams for the Bearcats. This time around the No. 16 Jayhawks are minus their top two scorers, Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. as Coach Bill Self said on his radio show the pair of Big 12 First Team selections would not play in the league tournament due to injuries.

Dickinson has a shoulder issue and McCullar a bone bruise on a knee. On average, they combine for over 36 points per game for the Jayhawks and nearly 17 rebounds. The 7-foot-2 Dickinson was also named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. McCullar had 20 points vs. UC in the last meeting with Dickinson held to 10 due to foul trouble. Both played in the 76-46 Kansas loss at Houston. Dickinson was held to 11 points and McCullar didn't score.

What to know

Kansas has only lost back-to-back games once this season. After beating Texas Feb. 24, they lost at home to BYU Feb. 27 and at Baylor March 2.

The winner of the UC/Kansas game will face the No. 3 seed Baylor Thursday night at 8:30 Central/9:30 Eastern.

UC earned the rematch with Kansas by mounting the biggest comeback in the Wes Miller era, coming back from 16 points to down the Mountaineers 90-85.

Series

It's tied 4-4, but Kansas has had the upper hand in the last three. UC's last win came the year The Beatles came to America on Dec. 17, 1964. In December 1996 at the Great Eight tournament at Chicago's United Center, UC led the No. 1 Jayhawks of Roy Williams by 12 at halftime, but the Bob Huggins' Bearcats fell short 72-65 in front of 21,062 fanes.

Players to watch

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dunks as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) looks on in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Australian freshman Johnny Furphy, a 6-foot-9 baby-faced assassin, had 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds against the Bearcats in Allen Fieldhouse. UC's Dan Skillings Jr. came off the bench for 16 points and has recently started. Jizzle James had a run off the bench for 10 points. One that will need a better game is Simas Lukošius who was held to four points in Lawrence going 1-for-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from the arc.

TV/Radio

700WLW had the radio call with Dan Hoard and Terry Nelson. TV will either be ESPN2 or ESPNU.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati basketball advances to face Kansas in Big 12 Tournament