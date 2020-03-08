Big 12 tournament bracket set after 4-way tie for 3rd place

The Associated Press
  • West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) go for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
  • Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The bucket helped Oklahoma to the 78-76 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
IRVING, Texas (AP) -- Oklahoma's big comeback in the Big 12's final regular season game made the Sooners the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, wrapped up the outright regular season title and the tournament's No. 1 seed when second-place Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost at West Virginia earlier Saturday. The Jayhawks then beat Texas Tech.

The Sooners (19-12, 9-9), who would have slipped to the No. 7 seed with a loss, instead finished in a four-way tie for third place after coming back from a 19-point deficit in the second half to win at TCU on a last-second shot.

Oklahoma got the No. 3 seed over Texas (19-12, 9-9), Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) and West Virginia (21-10, 9-9). The tiebreaker was based on the results of games between those four teams.

The Big 12 tournament gets underway in Kansas City on Wednesday night, when No. 7 seed TCU (16-15, 7-11) plays No. 10 seed Kansas State (10-21, 3-15); and No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11) takes on No. 9 seed Iowa State (12-19, 5-13).

In the quarterfinal round Thursday, Kansas plays the Oklahoma State-Iowa State winner, Baylor takes on the TCU-Kansas State winner; Oklahoma plays No. 6 seed West Virginia, and No. 4 seed Texas goes against No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

