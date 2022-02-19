The Big 12’s top returning quarterbacks ranked by production

The Big 12 conference will experience a ton of turnover at the quarterback position heading into 2022. Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas, and West Virginia will all have new faces at quarterback. Baylor and Oklahoma State have solidified starters in place with Gerry Bohanon and Spencer Sanders. Texas Tech, Kansas, and TCU have options from 2021 returning for quarterback battles.

With Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Brock Purdy, Skylar Thompson, and Jarret Doege gone, there isn’t a ton of returning production from the 2021 season in the Big 12. However, Dillon Gabriel, Quinn Ewers, and Adrian Martinez bring some name value to the position despite playing elsewhere in 2021.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 returning quarterbacks based on 2021 production.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks through a crowd of fans on the field after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong run in 2021, Spencer Sanders returns as the most experienced starting quarterback in the conference. He’s started 33 games for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and had the best year of his career.

The lasting memory will be the four interceptions in the Big 12 championship game with a chance to get into the College Football Playoff. However, his performance against Oklahoma and Notre Dame should provide proof that Sanders has the potential to be a dangerous player in the Big 12.

2021: 2,831 Yards | 62% | 20 TDs | 12 INTs

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor Bears

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Getting his first opportunity to start in 2021, Gerry Bohanon wasn’t the best quarterback in the Big 12, but he was a perfect fit for Baylor. He didn’t turn the ball over often and he also ran for nine touchdowns.

With Baylor’s defense and Bohanon returning, the Bears are a threat to contend for the Big 12 championship once again in 2022.

2021: 2,213 Yards | 62.1% | 18 TDs | 7 INTs

Max Duggan, TCU Horned Frogs

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes against the California Golden Bears during the first half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A new head coach in place creates a fresh start at quarterback. Max Duggan had arguably the best season of his Horned Frogs career, but will face a challenge from Chandler Morris who had a standout performance in relief of Duggan last season.

2021: 2,040 Yards | 63.6% | 16 TDs | 6 INTs

Jason Bean, Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Bean came in with a lot of experience and had some solid performances. In particular, his game against Oklahoma gave the Jayhawks an opportunity to upset the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners. On that day, he was 17 of 23 for 246 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll likely play backup to upstart quarterback Jalon Daniels, who helped the Jayhawks beat Texas and play competitive football against TCU and West Virginia, losing by less than a score.

2021: 1,252 Yards | 56% | 6 TDs | 6 INTs

Donovan Smith, Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Donovan Smith #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs the ball against defensive end Zach Petersen #55 of the the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the college football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Like several players on this list, Donovan Smith found an opportunity late in the season and made the most of it. Smith played great in wins over Iowa State and Mississippi State.

2021: 1,177 Yards | 60.7% | 7 TDs | 2 INTs

Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If nothing else happens in his playing career, Jalon Daniels will always be remembered as the quarterback that beat Texas in that 57-56 thriller. Daniels had the Jayhawks playing competitive football in the second half of the season and provides some optimism that Kansas can emerge from the bottom of the Big 12 in 2022.

2021: 860 Yards | 68.6% | 7 TDs | 3 INTs

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 4, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 854 Yards | 63.3% | 6 TDs | 3 INTs

Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Chandler Morris erupted for 461 passing yards and three total touchdowns in TCU’s upset win over the Baylor Bears. Sonny Dykes had great experience with a former Sooner at SMU in 2021 and may look to replicate that success with TCU and Morris.

2021: 699 Yards | 65.8% | 3 TDs | 0 INTs

Blake Shapen, Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shapen won’t likely start for the Bears in 2022, but his performance in the Big 12 championship game helped elevate the Bears in their win over Oklahoma State. Shapen provides a really nice backup option for Baylor if something were to happen to Bohanon.

2021: 596 Yards | 66.9% | 5 TDs | 0 INTs

Hudson Card, Texas Longhorns

Nov 6, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) jumps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) and linebacker Jake Hummel (35) during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Like last season, it appears the Texas Longhorns will have a quarterback competition this spring and summer. Hudson Card, who lost last season’s battle to Casey Thompson (now at Nebraska), will now face off against Quinn Ewers, the former five-star recruit.

2021: 588 Yards | 66.9% | 5 TDs | 1 INT

