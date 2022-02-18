The Big 12’s top returning quarterbacks ranked by production

There will be many fresh faces at quarterback this season across the Big 12 conference.

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson chose to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, while Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Texas’ Casey Thompson and West Virginia’s Jarrett Doege entered the transfer portal and will no longer be playing in the Big 12.

When you take into account players who appeared in at least 75% of games last season, this leaves just four experienced quarterbacks returning. While that number is certainly low, the expectations are high for the incoming signal-callers.

Numerous position battles will take place at quarterback throughout the Big 12 this offseason, and many eyes will be on Texas’ Quinn Ewers and whether or not he can hold off Hudson Card. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel faces a lot of pressure to fill the shoes of Williams’ departure as well.

Take a look at the top returning quarterbacks in the Big 12 for the 2022 season, courtesy of Sports Reference.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 2,839 Yards | 62.0% | 20 TDs | 12 INTs

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 2,200 Yards | 62.9% | 18 TDs | 7 INTs

Max Duggan, TCU

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 2,048 Yards | 63.9% | 16 TDs | 6 INTs

Jason Bean, Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 1,252 Yards | 56.4% | 6 TDs | 6 INTs

