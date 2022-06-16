Big 12 Top Letdown Games For Every Team: 2022 College Football Season

What’s the game on every Big 12 schedule that should be a problem? They’re games that each team should win, but the A effort might not quite be there consider what happened the week before, or what’s coming next.

Baylor Bears

Kansas State, November 12: Oklahoma is the Big 12’s top dog, and for the Bears to build off of last year’s success, lots of energy will be spent on the road in Norman the week before dealing with Kansas State.

Iowa State Cyclones

West Virginia, November 5: The Cyclones undergo an intense three-week period in the middle of the Big 12 schedule, facing the vaunted Oklahoma sandwich. The West Virginia games comes right after facing Oklahoma and right before going to Oklahoma State.

Kansas Jayhawks

Duke, September 24: Kansas demonstrated signs of life last season, but begins 2022 with two early trouble dates against West Virginia and Houston on the road. No game is a layup for the Jayhawks, but the Duke game at home is a must-win – it might be tough to get up for with Iowa State up next.

Kansas State Wildcats

Tulane, Sept. 17: Kansas State will look to make a statement against Missouri in Week 2, and it’s going to Oklahoma to start the Big 12 season right after dealing with Tulane in Week 3.

Oklahoma Sooners

at West Virginia, November 12: Oklahoma, looking to regain the Big 12 throne, probably can’t falter on the road against the Mountaineers. It’s a mid-November dog-days game coming right after a big home date against Baylor and before the Bedlam showdown against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

at Kansas, November 5: Will Kansas get better and better as the season goes on? The team will be stronger, and it’ll get Oklahoma State at home in early November. The Cowboys go to Kansas State the week before and get Iowa State and Oklahoma State to follow.

TCU Horned Frogs

at Kansas, October 8: Kansas is usually thought of as an automatic win, but … this game will take place for TCU in between dates against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Texas Longhorns

UTSA, September 17: Alabama is the blockbuster non-conference matchup for Texas, but the following week, Steve Sarkisian’s crew will meet a UTSA team coming off of historic success in 2021. Big 12 play starts a week later against Texas Tech on the road.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

West Virginia, October 22: This is about the letdown in the truest sense of the world. Houston, at NC State, Texas, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are going on a rough run, and then it gets a week off. After all of those intense games, can it crank it all up for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia Mountaineers

at Texas Tech, October 22: West Virginia opens October at Texas and then hosts Baylor. Before that is a date at Virginia Tech, and going to Pitt to start the season will be tough. Going to Texas Tech will be tough as is, but the team will get hit with a slew of body blows before it.

