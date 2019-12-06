Big 12 title game: Key players and how they were ranked in HS

Jbvu575ijuqdgltqn99j

AP Images

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Big 12 title game is set as a rematch between Oklahoma and Baylor should be a thriller. Here are key players for each and how we liked them out of high school.

RELATED: Key players in the SEC title game | ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





OKLAHOMA

The skinny: Hurts named a top four of Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Florida before committing to the Crimson Tide less than a week later in early June.



Hurts’ accomplishments at Alabama have been well publicized at this point, as is the fact that he lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. He decided to make a fresh start at Oklahoma, where he quickly established himself as one of the elite players in the country with 3,347 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air, plus 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Farrell’s take: Hurts was always known for a big arm, but his touch wasn’t consistent. However, he was the kind of kid who seemed very relaxed on and off the field and never shrunk from the moment. Hurts was smart with the football and his accuracy improved greatly between his junior and senior seasons. His poise under pressure is remarkable.





*****

The skinny: Lamb initially committed to Oklahoma, but then decommitted in order to take a closer look at a few other schools. Texas A&M and Ole Miss came the closest to challenging the Sooners, but at the end he found his way back to Norman by re-committing to Oklahoma in July.



Story continues

During his time in Norman, Lamb has become one of the best big-play receivers in the country. Teaming up with Hurts this fall, he has totaled 50 receptions for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 20.7 yards per catch.

Farrell’s take: Lamb was one of those players I thought was under-ranked when we finished the 2017 cycle. While he was still a Rivals100 prospect and top 10 at his position, it was his size, speed and home run ability that led me to believe he was an amazing fit for the Big 12. We don’t rank players based on the team or conference they choose because so many factors can change (coaches, systems, etc.), but this was a match made in heaven for Lamb and the Sooners' staff, and he’s emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the country.

*****

Read More