Big 12 thoughts from Week 3 of the college football season

The Big 12 conference is up for grabs in 2023. That said, there are several teams who have emerged as pretenders so far.

The Baylor Bears (1-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) outed themselves as pretenders fairly early. Week 3 added a few more conference pretenders to the list.

Iowa State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State were never viewed as serious contenders for the conference. Albeit, we didn’t predict what would ensue on Saturday.

Heading into the day, we viewed South Alabama as a threat to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys. We did not expect what we saw in the matchup. South Alabama defeated Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 33-7.

Cincinnati and Iowa State suffered surprising losses to lesser teams as well. Let’s discuss those results and other takeaways from Saturday.

Cincinnati prepping for Oklahoma?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs with the ball during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami RedHawks at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Miami (Oh) won 31-24.

Cincinnati fell to a far inferior Miami (Ohio) squad on Saturday. It makes one wonder if the team got a head start on Oklahoma prep after a strong first two weeks for the Bearcats. It probably shouldn’t matter, but it could put context on the inexplicable loss.

Five-star culture no more

Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State is on the ropes already following a home loss to the Ohio Bobcats. Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell was seen arguing with Iowa State fans following the game. The self-proclaimed five-star culture is off the rails in Ames.

Kansas State shows fatal flaws

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State secondary was exceptionally poor against the Missouri Tigers. We aren’t exactly surprised, although it would have been difficult to foresee a loss to Missouri. For all the talk about Texas’ near losses, the rest of the conference is losing its stinker games. Texas has won all its games by double digits.

Red River collision course

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Texas and Oklahoma are on a collision course for a Big 12 title matchup in Arlington. As of Week 4, they are the only two ranked teams in the conference. We could have a Top 10 matchup should both teams win their next two games.

Another stinker loss

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State got blown out by South Alabama. Baylor lost by double digits to Texas State. Texas Tech lost to Wyoming. Iowa State lost to Ohio. Cincinnati lost to the Miami (Ohio). Kansas State lost to SEC basement dweller, Missouri. There’s nothing wrong with having close games against lower tier teams. The issue is losing those games. Big 12 teams are losing too many of those games.

BYU is legit

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

BYU walked into Fayetteville and stole a win over Arkansas. It would be unwise to sleep on the Cougars as they enter their first Big 12 schedule.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire