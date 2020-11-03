Big 12 tells Oklahoma State to stop using video board to distract kickers

SEE IT: OK State tries to distract Texas kicker with video board originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During their 41-34 OT battle this Saturday, Oklahoma State tried to get in the head of the Texas kicker with putting up yellow lines on the video board behind the uprights.

Oklahoma State tried to get Texas to miss the field goal by putting up yellow lines on the video board pic.twitter.com/Ac7wSVg56J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

Home field advantage has always been a thing in sports, but I'm not sure anyone has seen this before.

Texas head coach Tom Herman said he spoke to Big 12 officials about the matter and was informed that it was "not permissible" and has been addressed by the league.

Despite the possible distraction Texas kicker, Cameron Dicker, was 2/2 on field goals and 3/4 on extra points.

This actually wasn't the first time Oklahoma State tried to distract a kicker with the video board. The Cowboys did something similar to Iowa State earlier this year where the kicker actually missed the field goal.