Big 12 teams’ strength of schedule ranked by College Football News

Much has been made about the Oklahoma Sooners schedule. It would have looked better if not for the cancellation of the Georgia game. That nonconference powerhouse matchup was canceled in the wake of the announcement of Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC.

The Sooners replaced the two-time defending national champions with the SMU Mustangs. SMU is a solid Group of Five program, but certainly not the stature of the Bulldogs.

College Football News created a scoring system based on their initial 1-133 FBS rankings, giving weight to where teams were ranked and whether the game is at home or not. In their scoring system, the lowest score represents the most difficult schedule.

Here’s how the Big 12 stacks up from strongest to weakest schedules of 2023.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) gestures after an Oklahoma State incompletion late in the fourth quarter of a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 1

National Rank: 4

Notable Games: at Penn State, home vs. Pitt, and at Oklahoma

Iowa State Cyclones

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 2

National Rank: 11

Notable games: Home vs. Iowa, at Oklahoma, and home vs. Texas

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 3

National Rank: 12

Notable Games: Home vs. Illinois, at Texas, home vs. Oklahoma.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the Red Raiders defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 4

National Rank: 13

Notable Games: Home vs. Oregon, home vs. Kansas State, at Texas

Texas Longhorns

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 5

National Rank: 16

Notable Games: At Alabama, vs. Oklahoma (Dallas), home vs. Kansas State.

Houston Cougars

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen reads a playcard during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 6

National Rank: 25

Notable Games: at Texas Tech, home vs. Texas, at Kansas State.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) hands off to running back DJ Giddens (31) against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 7

National Rank: 32

Notable Games: at Missouri, at Texas Tech, at Texas

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 8

National Rank: 34

Notable Games: at Arkansas, at Texas, home vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the first quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 9

National Rank: 58

Notable Games: vs. Texas (Dallas), at Oklahoma State, at BYU

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Brent Matiscik (42), holder Jordy Sandy (31) and TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) celebrate a 36-yard field goal during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 10

National Rank: 52

Notable Games: vs. Colorado, at Kansas State, vs. Texas, vs. Oklahoma.

Baylor Bears

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 11

National Rank: 54

Notable Games: vs. Utah, vs. Texas, at Kansas State.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) is brought down by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 12

National Rank: 55

Notable Games: at Arizona State, vs. Kansas State, vs. Oklahoma

UCF Knights

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) and UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrate a touchdown run by Bowser in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big 12 Rank: 13

National Rank: 62

Notable Games: at Kansas State, at Oklahoma, at Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats fans cheer during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 14

National Rank: 66

Notable Games: at Pitt, vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma State

