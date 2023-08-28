How Big 12 teams stack up
Last year’s record: 8-5
In their final year as an independent program, the Cougars won four straight games to close out the season, including a 1-point win against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.
To prepare for the Big 12, the Cougars were very active in the NCAA transfer portal, adding more than 25 players. BYU’s transfer class, which was headlined by quarterback Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) and running back Aidan Robbins (UNLV), ranked No. 21 overall by 247Sports.
Last year’s record:6-7, 4-5 Big 12
The Bears were sitting at 6-3 last season before closing out the year with four straight losses, including a 15-point defeat to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. This all came one year after Baylor captured its third Big 12 title in 2022.
In hopes of returning to the conference championship, coach Dave Aranda made a change at defensive and special teams coordinator. A school-record eight home games will help, too.
CINCINNATI
Last year’s record:9-4, 6-2 AAC
Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin and the Bearcats hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next head coach. Satterfield went 25-24 in four seasons at Louisville.
With a new coaching staff and 33 fresh faces on the roster, including former Florida and Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, Cincinnati was voted to finish second-to-last in the Big 12.
The Bearcats return just one offensive starter from a year ago.
HOUSTON
Last year’s record: 8-5, 5-3 AAC
Entering their first season in the Big 12, the Cougars brought in 39 new players, including five student-athletes who previously competed in the Power Five league.
Replacing quarterback Clayton Tune and wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who were selected in the NFL draft, will be no easy task for Houston. Key transfer portal additions include quarterback Donovan Smith (Texas Tech), defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu (Oklahoma) and running back Tony Mathis Jr. (West Virginia).
IOWA STATE
Last year’s record: 4-8, 1-8 Big 12
The Cyclones are coming off their first losing season since 2016 which forced coach Matt Campbell to make staff changes. Offensive coordinator Tom Manning was let go and rising-star Nate Scheelhaase was promoted.
Scheelhaase, a finalist for FootballScoop.com’s 2022 Wide Receiver Coach of the Year, will have to replace All-Big 12 First Team honoree Xavier Hutchinson.
Starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers returns as does senior defensive back T.J. Tampa who anchors a strong secondary. Dekkers, however, has been linked to a gambling scandal.
KANSAS
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-6 Big 12
The Jayhawks were picked to finish ninth (out of 14) in the Big 12 preseason poll, the program’s highest finish since 2010.
Fresh off appearing in the school’s first bowl game since ’08, Kansas returned 17 of 22 starters under third-year coach Lance Leipold.
That includes quarterback Jalon Daniels, Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He was one of four Jayhawks on the preseason all-conference team.
KANSAS STATE
Last year’s record: 10-4, 7-2 Big 12
The reigning Big 12 champions, K-State returns a veteran offensive group that features senior quarterback Will Howard, who threw for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions last season.
Replacing star running back Deuce Vaughn won’t be easy but the Wildcats added FSU transfer Treshaun Ward to join DJ Giddens in the backfield.
Returning all five offensive line starters, including All-American Cooper Beebe, helps, too.
OKLAHOMA
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-6 Big 12
There are great expectations for quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Brent Venables as they enter their second season together.
The Sooners earned four first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll that predicted them to finish third in the league before they depart for the SEC next year.
Adding pass-rusher transfer Rondell Bothroyd was major after losing David Ugwoegbu to the portal. Relying on Gabriel’s arm will be key for the offense.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
The Cowboys will open the season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2019, welcome a new defensive coordinator in Bryan Nardo and replace 20 starters.
Of those 20, nine play on defense, eight offense and three are specialists.
The team’s most productive receiver, Brennan Presley, is back.
Oklahoma State is one of just two teams that will play all four of the new Big 12 teams.
TCU
Last year’s record: 13-2, 9-0 Big 12
A year after capturing the hearts (and attention) of college football fans across the country, TCU is aiming to return to the College Football Playoff. It won’t be an easy task for the Horned Frogs who return only 11 starters under coach Sonny Dykes.
Quarterback Chandler Morris, who was named last year’s starter before suffering a season-ending injury that opened the door for Max Duggan, is back and is joined by a plethora of transfers.
TEXAS
Last year’s record: 8-5, 6-3 Big 12
Before departing for the SEC with Oklahoma in 2024, the Longhorns were picked to win the Big 12 under third-year coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas will have to navigate a challenging schedule that features TCU, Alabama and Kansas State among 11 opponents who reached a bowl game last season.
Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is back as is senior linebacker Jaylan Ford, who was named the Big 12’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
TEXAS TECH
Last year’s record: 8-5, 5-4 Big 12
Although the Red Raiders have 43 newcomers, coach Joey McGuire’s squad returns a ton of production. Ten of Texas Tech’s starters from 2022, including quarterback Tyler Shough, are back on offense with six more on defense.
The team returns 80% of its all-purpose yards and that experience is a big reason why the Red Raiders were voted to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
Last year’s record: 9-5, 6-2 AAC
The Knights are guided by third-year coach Gus Malzahn as they enter their first year of Power Five football. Although key players, such as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, receiver Javon Baker, defensive end Josh Celiscar are back, the program saw the departures of wideout Ryan O’Keefe, multi-year starting center Matt Lee and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste among others.
Two new coordinators in Darin Hinshaw and Addison Williams, along with major transfer portal additions and a top high school signing class, make for an intriguing season that could surprise some.
West Virginia
Last year’s record: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12
Fifth-year coach Neal Brown is calling plays on offense once again after coordinator Graham Harrell left for Purdue.
Taking care of the football and running it successfully will be major keys for the Mountaineers, who are 18-4 under Brown when rushing for at least 100 yards.
Featuring an experienced offensive line that returns 132 combined starts as well as having back four of their top five rushers should help accomplish that benchmark.
