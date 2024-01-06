Each Big 12 team’s biggest transfer portal loss from the first post-regular season window

Although we’ll likely still see college football players enter the transfer portal this month for one reason or another, the first post-regular season window closed on Tuesday night.

Colorado watched 11 of its players enter, including two starting offensive linemen and longtime Buffs linebacker Marvin Ham II. On the flip side, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have landed 18 transfer commits with more expected to follow.

The next open transfer portal window is set for April 15-30.

With the Buffaloes rejoining their former conference next season, below is each Big 12 team’s biggest transfer portal loss now that the first post-regular season window is closed:

Baylor – TE Drake Dabney

In his fourth and final season at Baylor, the 6-foot-5, 248-pound tight end had career-highs in receiving yards (552) and touchdowns (five). To make matters worse for the Bears, he transferred to Big 12 rival TCU.

Iowa State — TE DeShawn Hanika

Hanika was responsible for 244 receiving yards and four touchdowns this past season. Like Dabney, Hanika is staying inside the Big 12 as he transferred to Kansas.

Kansas — DL Gage Keys

Keys, a former Minnesota transfer, recorded 21 total tackles during his lone season on the Jayhawks’ D-line. He’s now headed to Auburn.

Kansas State — QB Will Howard

In one of the biggest transfer portal moves this offseason, Howard gave his commitment to Ohio State on Thursday. The four-star transfer helped Kansas State to the Big 12 title in 2022 and threw for 2,643 yards this past season.

Oklahoma State — WR Jaden Bray

Bray had 382 receiving yards with two touchdowns this past season, helping Oklahoma State reach the Big 12 title game. The Oklahoma native is now headed to conference rival West Virginia.

TCU — S Randon Fontenette

Fontenette played in 12 games for the Horned Frogs this past season as a true freshman, but the former four-star prospect is now committed to Vanderbilt.

Texas Tech — WR Jerand Bradley

Bradley was a key piece to Texas Tech’s offense this past season, finishing with 431 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Boston College managed to land him out of the portal.

West Virginia — LB Jared Bartlett

After totaling 134 tackles, 21 TFLs and 14 sacks over five seasons at West Virginia, Bartlett is now looking to play his final college season elsewhere.

BYU — EDGE John Henry Daley

Daley didn’t play much for the Cougars in 2023, but he’s now headed to in-state rival Utah.

Cincinnati — TE Chamon Metayer

One of Colorado’s biggest gets from the portal so far, Metayer had 258 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Houston — OL Tyler Johnson

Another transfer who recently signed with Colorado, Johnson started in all 12 games at left guard for Houston this past season. He was also a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022.

UCF — RB Jordan McDonald

Of McDonald’s 18 carries this past season, three resulted in touchdowns. He’s now on board with Boston College.

Arizona — DL Jacob Kongaika

Overall, Arizona hasn’t lost a ton of talent in the transfer portal, but losing Kongaika hurts. He had 15 total tackles and two sacks in 2023.

Arizona State — TE Jalin Conyers

Conyers recorded over 350 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons for Arizona State. The massive 270-pound TE transferred to Texas Tech.

Utah — RB Ja'Quinden Jackson

Colorado fans got to know Ja’Quinden Jackson well during his time with the Utes. In two games played against the Buffs, he rushed for a combined 185 yards and two touchdowns. The former Texas Longhorn is now headed to Arkansas.

Colorado — RB Anthony Hankerson

Hankerson didn’t see consistent playing time in his two seasons with the Buffs, but he did produce several big moments. Along with Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, the sophomore running back recently committed to Oregon State

