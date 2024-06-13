Big 12 in talks with Allstate about selling conference naming rights, per reports

Are you ready for the Allstate 12 Conference?

According to various reports originating from recent Big 12 meetings, a sponsor could be coming.

Sources told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports that in meetings in Dallas a couple weeks back, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark introduced the idea of adding a corporate sponsorship to the name, much like bowl games have evolved. You no longer have the Orange, Sugar and Fiesta Bowls. They are now the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The report says the corporate sponsor would replace the "Big" in Big 12.

Among those being courted by the Big 12 is Allstate according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Sports Network. The effort by Yormark should surprise no one based on his background. He has worked at Palace Sports and Entertainment (owner of Detroit Pistons), Katz Sports, NASCAR, Roc Nation (the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z) and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Global (Brooklyn Nets, Barclay Center, New York Islanders, Nassau Coliseum).

His out-of-the-box thinking led the Big 12 to strike a deal with WWE to hand a "title belt" to the Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Football Championship game in 2023.

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the press during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Exploring further revenue

In addition to naming rights, Yormark and the Big 12 are "kicking the tires" on adding a private equity investment of $800 million to $1 billion according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners would reportedly have a 15-20% share in the league. The league's 16 members would receive a portion of the money with schools then given access to CVC investment services and clients. This proposal could inch the Big 12 closer to the Big Ten media rights deal. Big Ten members currently get approximately $75 million per team. Most of the Big 12 is currently at $31.8 million per team.

Numbers game for Big 12 Conference

In 2011, the league dropped two teams after Nebraska left for the Big Ten and Colorado left to help form the Pac-12. The next year, the Big 12 was able to add Texas Christian from the Mountain West Conference and West Virginia from the Big East. However, they also dropped two teams to the SEC (Texas A&M and Missouri).

The conference remained at 10 teams until 2023 when Central Florida, Houston, Brigham Young University and Cincinnati were added.

The Big 12 will expand to 16 schools for 2024-25 school year with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining, while OU and Texas depart for the Southeastern Conference.

This past season, which marked the Big 12's most recent expansion, the conference fielded the second-most teams to finish in the AP top 25 Poll (five) in football among all conferences.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 in talks with Allstate about selling conference naming rights