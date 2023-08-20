How do Big 12 stadiums rank in capacity heading into 2023?
The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us. Week zero opens next Saturday. Schools in the Big 12 will begin their season in two weeks.
The league is welcoming four new teams, and four new venues into the Big 12 footprint for the season. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF join the league adding new venues.
Here’s a look at how the 14 Big 12 stadiums rank in capacity heading into 2023.
Cincinnati Bearcats
Nippert Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 38,088
Opened: 1915
Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium is the oldest venue in the league, opening in 1915. It’s also the smallest venue. Though the original stadium opened in 1915, it was built around the Nippert Field, which they’d used since 1901.
Houston Cougars
TDECU Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 40,000
Opened: 2014
The first game hosted in TDECU Stadium was against UTSA back in 2014. It’s one of the newer stadiums in the league. Although it has a capacity of 40,000, standing room seats can add several thousand more to the venue.
Baylor Bears
McLane Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 45,140
Opened: 2014
Baylor hosted SMU in a 45-0 win to open the Bears’ new home in 2014.
UCF Knights
FBC Mortgage Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 45,301
Opened: 2007
A new Big 12 foe, Texas, helped UCF open FBC Mortgage Stadium back in September of 2007 with a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN2.
TCU Horned Frogs
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 46,000
Opened: 1930
The Horned Frogs hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks in their first home game inside Amon G. Carter in 1930.
Their largest attended contest came against Utah in November of 2009. Utah was 8-1 coming into Fort Worth to face the undefeated Horned Frogs. TCU went on to win the Mountain West with an undefeated 12-0 regular season. Their only loss came in the Fiesta Bowl to Boise State.
TCU and Utah will reignite their Mountain West rivalry in 2024 when the Utes join the Big 12.
Kansas Jayhawks
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 47,233
Opened: 1921
In its inaugural season in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas beat both Kansas State and Missouri. At the time it had a capacity 22,000 fans.
Kansas State Wildcats
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 50,000
Opened: 1968
The Wildcats stadium is named after legendary head coach Bill Snyder who was the head coach at Kansas State for 27 years across two stints. He had a winning percentage of .647 with 215 wins and 19 bowl-game appearances. He won two big 12 championships and seven conference coach of the year awards.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Boone Pickens Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 53,855
Opened: 1920
Oklahoma State boasts the oldest stadium west of the Mississippi in Boone Pickens Stadium. Recent history has been the most kind to the Cowboys inside BPS, wth their longest home winning streak of 14 games spanning the 2020 to 2022 seasons.
They’ve won six home games eight times in program history, six of those seasons coming since 2002.
Boone Pickens will play host to the last scheduled Bedlam game in 2023.
West Virginia Mountaineers
Milan Puskar Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 60,000
Opened: 1980
Though the official attendance is listed at 60,000, Mountaineer faithful packed it in to the tune of 70,222 with No. 4 Miami. West Virginia went into the game 9-0 and picked up a 17-14 win over the powerhouse program. The Mountaineers stayed in national title contention, winning the Big East and rose to No. 3 in the nation that season, but a 41-7 loss to Florida in the Sugar Bowl spoiled a perfect season.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Jones AT&T Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 60,454
Opened: 1947
Jones AT&T Stadium boasts one of the better night game home environments in the country. The Red Raider faithful know how to show out and take the energy to the next level on a Saturday night. The Red Raiders’ longest home winning streak of 14 spanned from 2007 to 2009, starting with a win over Oklahoma and ending with a loss to Texas A&M.
Iowa State Cyclones
Jack Trice Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 61,500
Opened: 1975
Jack Trice Stadium was coined in 1997 after persistence from the student body to name the facility after the program’s first African American athlete. Trice’s career in Ames met a tragic ending.
According to AmesStadium.com, Trice passed away two days after sustaining a broken collarbone and internal bleeding in a game against Minnesota in 1923.
BYU Cougars
LaVell Edwards Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 63,725
Opened: 1964
The first game inside LaVell Edwards Stadium set a Utah record for attendance with 33,610 fans present for the Friday night contest, a 26-14 loss to New Mexico. Nestled against the mountains, LaVell Edwards provides one of the more scenic backdrops for a college football game.
Oklahoma Sooners
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 86,112
Opened: 1923
The Sooners opened Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with two straight wins over Washington (Missouri) and Oklahoma State, outscoring their opponents 74-7.
Owen Field is named after their first head coach, Bennie Owen, who helped raise the money to complete the project for its original construction.
Texas Longhorns
Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium
Stadium Capacity: 100,119
Opened: 1924
In 2022, Texas set a new attendance record when they welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin. 105,213 people packed inside Darrell K. Royal to watch the Longhorns face the Tide. Including that matchup, Texas had three of its four biggest crowds during the 2022 season. Does that mean, Texas is back? We’ll find out in 2023.
