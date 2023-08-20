How do Big 12 stadiums rank in capacity heading into 2023?

The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us. Week zero opens next Saturday. Schools in the Big 12 will begin their season in two weeks.

The league is welcoming four new teams, and four new venues into the Big 12 footprint for the season. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF join the league adding new venues.

Here’s a look at how the 14 Big 12 stadiums rank in capacity heading into 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 8, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcat fans cheer during the second half against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Nippert Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 38,088

Opened: 1915

Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium is the oldest venue in the league, opening in 1915. It’s also the smallest venue. Though the original stadium opened in 1915, it was built around the Nippert Field, which they’d used since 1901.

Houston Cougars

Sep 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars mascot Shasta celebrates with fans during the fourth quarter of the game against the Rice Owls at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TDECU Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 40,000

Opened: 2014

The first game hosted in TDECU Stadium was against UTSA back in 2014. It’s one of the newer stadiums in the league. Although it has a capacity of 40,000, standing room seats can add several thousand more to the venue.

Baylor Bears

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McLane Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 45,140

Opened: 2014

Baylor hosted SMU in a 45-0 win to open the Bears’ new home in 2014.

UCF Knights

Sep 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights fans get loud before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

FBC Mortgage Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 45,301

Opened: 2007

A new Big 12 foe, Texas, helped UCF open FBC Mortgage Stadium back in September of 2007 with a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN2.

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct. 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs players kneel on the field during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 46,000

Opened: 1930

The Horned Frogs hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks in their first home game inside Amon G. Carter in 1930.

Their largest attended contest came against Utah in November of 2009. Utah was 8-1 coming into Fort Worth to face the undefeated Horned Frogs. TCU went on to win the Mountain West with an undefeated 12-0 regular season. Their only loss came in the Fiesta Bowl to Boise State.

TCU and Utah will reignite their Mountain West rivalry in 2024 when the Utes join the Big 12.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 47,233

Opened: 1921

In its inaugural season in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas beat both Kansas State and Missouri. At the time it had a capacity 22,000 fans.

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats fans celebrate before the start of a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 50,000

Opened: 1968

The Wildcats stadium is named after legendary head coach Bill Snyder who was the head coach at Kansas State for 27 years across two stints. He had a winning percentage of .647 with 215 wins and 19 bowl-game appearances. He won two big 12 championships and seven conference coach of the year awards.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State runs on to the field before the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Boone Pickens Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 53,855

Opened: 1920

Oklahoma State boasts the oldest stadium west of the Mississippi in Boone Pickens Stadium. Recent history has been the most kind to the Cowboys inside BPS, wth their longest home winning streak of 14 games spanning the 2020 to 2022 seasons.

They’ve won six home games eight times in program history, six of those seasons coming since 2002.

Boone Pickens will play host to the last scheduled Bedlam game in 2023.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers cheerleader performs during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Milan Puskar Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 60,000

Opened: 1980

Though the official attendance is listed at 60,000, Mountaineer faithful packed it in to the tune of 70,222 with No. 4 Miami. West Virginia went into the game 9-0 and picked up a 17-14 win over the powerhouse program. The Mountaineers stayed in national title contention, winning the Big East and rose to No. 3 in the nation that season, but a 41-7 loss to Florida in the Sugar Bowl spoiled a perfect season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech football players and fans celebrate the team’s win against Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 51-48, in overtime.

Jones AT&T Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 60,454

Opened: 1947

Jones AT&T Stadium boasts one of the better night game home environments in the country. The Red Raider faithful know how to show out and take the energy to the next level on a Saturday night. The Red Raiders’ longest home winning streak of 14 spanned from 2007 to 2009, starting with a win over Oklahoma and ending with a loss to Texas A&M.

Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Fans storm the field after the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jack Trice Stadium. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Trice Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 61,500

Opened: 1975

Jack Trice Stadium was coined in 1997 after persistence from the student body to name the facility after the program’s first African American athlete. Trice’s career in Ames met a tragic ending.

According to AmesStadium.com, Trice passed away two days after sustaining a broken collarbone and internal bleeding in a game against Minnesota in 1923.

BYU Cougars

Oct 16, 2015; Provo, UT, USA; The sun sets over the mountains near Lavell Edwards Stadium where the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 63,725

Opened: 1964

The first game inside LaVell Edwards Stadium set a Utah record for attendance with 33,610 fans present for the Friday night contest, a 26-14 loss to New Mexico. Nestled against the mountains, LaVell Edwards provides one of the more scenic backdrops for a college football game.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma fans cheer during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oklahoma won 28-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 86,112

Opened: 1923

The Sooners opened Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with two straight wins over Washington (Missouri) and Oklahoma State, outscoring their opponents 74-7.

Owen Field is named after their first head coach, Bennie Owen, who helped raise the money to complete the project for its original construction.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns spirit squad carry flags across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

Stadium Capacity: 100,119

Opened: 1924

In 2022, Texas set a new attendance record when they welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin. 105,213 people packed inside Darrell K. Royal to watch the Longhorns face the Tide. Including that matchup, Texas had three of its four biggest crowds during the 2022 season. Does that mean, Texas is back? We’ll find out in 2023.

