How the Big 12 stacks up in ESPN’s SP+ ratings for the 2023 season

2023 is already off to a hot start for the Oklahoma Sooners. They landed one of the best recruiting classes in the cycle and one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason as well.

Brent Venables and his staff have attacked Oklahoma’s weaknesses from the 2023 season and added players to help fill the void left by players departing for the NFL.

Now all there is left to do, is get to September and start playing games.

On paper, the Oklahoma Sooners should be improved from what they were last season. Even though they aren’t bringing back a ton of returning production, the pieces are there for 2023 to result in more success.

And that’s in large part to what they’ve brought in to help the defense. Legit difference makers like Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, and Reggie Pearson specifically. Each has the experience and the ability to provide game-changing plays for Oklahoma’s defense, and each could be a week one starter when the Sooners play Arkansas State.

In Bill Connelly’s first SP+ Rankings for ESPN (ESPN+), the Oklahoma Sooners fared far better than what some might imagine, given the way 2022 went. Connelly looks at three factors to help inform his projections.

Returning Production: The Oklahoma Sooners ranked 77th in the nation and ninth in the Big 12 in returning production. Recent recruiting, which includes transfer acquisitions for the first time, and gives more weight to the most recent classes. Oklahoma had the No. 8 class in the 2022 cycle and the No. 4 class in the 2023 cycle. Pretty good. Recent success: This one is a bit of a wild card for Oklahoma. They had success prior to Lincoln Riley’s departure, and the first year of Brent Venables didn’t go well. Was 2022 the aberration year? We certainly hope so.

Taking all that into account, let’s check in on the Big 12 and see how they stack up in the first SP+ Rankings for the 2023 season.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns spirit squad carry flags across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ National Ranking: 9

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 1

SP+ Offense Ranking: 14

SP+ Defense Ranking: 16

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 14

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 2

SP+ Offense Ranking: 9

SP+ Defense Ranking: 36

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) breaks free on a 62-yard kick-off return against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 19

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 3

SP+ Offense Ranking: 27

SP+ Defense Ranking: 27

Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the championship trophy as the Wildcats celebrate winning the Big 12 championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs overtime at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 22

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 4

SP+ Offense Ranking: 29

SP+ Defense Ranking: 28

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs past West Virginia Mountaineers safety Hershey McLaurin (13) and defensive lineman Taurus Simmons (45) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 24

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 5

SP+ Offense Ranking: 24

SP+ Defense Ranking: 59

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws from the pocket during the second half of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 35

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 6

SP+ Offense Ranking: 17

SP+ Defense Ranking: 69

Baylor Bears

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears running back Craig Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 38

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 7

SP+ Offense Ranking: 31

SP+ Defense Ranking: 58

UCF Knights

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 39

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 8

SP+ Offense Ranking: 40

SP+ Defense Ranking: 41

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) passes the ball against the Temple Owls during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 43

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 9

SP+ Offense Ranking: 62

SP+ Defense Ranking: 23

Iowa State Cyclones

Members of the Iowa State Cyclones football team celebrate a 10-7 win over Iowa during the Cy-Hawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

SP+ Ranking: 45

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 10

SP+ Offense Ranking: 74

SP+ Defense Ranking: 18

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during warmups before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 50

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 11

SP+ Offense Ranking: 33

SP+ Defense Ranking: 74

Houston Cougars

Dec 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) rushes against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk (36) in the first half in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 51

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 12

SP+ Offense Ranking: 16

SP+ Defense Ranking: 104

Kansas Jayhawks

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 57

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 13

SP+ Offense Ranking: 30

SP+ Defense Ranking: 97

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 62

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 14

SP+ Offense Ranking: 42

SP+ Defense Ranking: 79

