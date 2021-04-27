Big 12 spring sees unexpected changes at Texas and Kansas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·4 min read
  • FILE - Texas head coach Tom Herman shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas,in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. When Texas finished its season with consecutive lopsided victories, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season. Yet, the Longhorns and Jayhawks both went through spring practice with different coaches. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
    1/4

    Big 12 Spring Wrap Football

    FILE - Texas head coach Tom Herman shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas,in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. When Texas finished its season with consecutive lopsided victories, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season. Yet, the Longhorns and Jayhawks both went through spring practice with different coaches. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
  • FILE - TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie waits for the time out during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)
    2/4

    Big 12 Spring Wrap Football

    FILE - TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie waits for the time out during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)
  • FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the final half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo. No player frustrated Texas fans last season more than tailback Bijan Robinson. Not because of anything he did, but because of Herman’s odd refusal to give him the ball more often. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
    3/4

    Big 12 Spring Wrap Football

    FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the final half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo. No player frustrated Texas fans last season more than tailback Bijan Robinson. Not because of anything he did, but because of Herman’s odd refusal to give him the ball more often. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie passes in the first quarter in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2004, file photo. Cumbie is on pace to become the third straight Texas Tech quarterback to lead the nation in passing, a statistic that leads some to question whether he's just another product of coach Mike Leach's wide-open offense. Four former Big 12 quarterbacks are coaching QBs at their alma mater, with three new in those roles this spring. Collin Klein, the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist at Kansas State, is going into his fifth season as the Wildcats quarterback coach. The new trio are Sonny Cumbie at Texas Tech, Kenny Hill at TCU and Shawn Bell at Baylor. (AP Photo/L.M. Otero, File)
    4/4

    Big 12 Spring Wrap Football

    FILE - Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie passes in the first quarter in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2004, file photo. Cumbie is on pace to become the third straight Texas Tech quarterback to lead the nation in passing, a statistic that leads some to question whether he's just another product of coach Mike Leach's wide-open offense. Four former Big 12 quarterbacks are coaching QBs at their alma mater, with three new in those roles this spring. Collin Klein, the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist at Kansas State, is going into his fifth season as the Wildcats quarterback coach. The new trio are Sonny Cumbie at Texas Tech, Kenny Hill at TCU and Shawn Bell at Baylor. (AP Photo/L.M. Otero, File)
FILE - Texas head coach Tom Herman shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas,in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. When Texas finished its season with consecutive lopsided victories, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season. Yet, the Longhorns and Jayhawks both went through spring practice with different coaches. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE - TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie waits for the time out during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the final half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo. No player frustrated Texas fans last season more than tailback Bijan Robinson. Not because of anything he did, but because of Herman’s odd refusal to give him the ball more often. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
FILE - Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie passes in the first quarter in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2004, file photo. Cumbie is on pace to become the third straight Texas Tech quarterback to lead the nation in passing, a statistic that leads some to question whether he's just another product of coach Mike Leach's wide-open offense. Four former Big 12 quarterbacks are coaching QBs at their alma mater, with three new in those roles this spring. Collin Klein, the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist at Kansas State, is going into his fifth season as the Wildcats quarterback coach. The new trio are Sonny Cumbie at Texas Tech, Kenny Hill at TCU and Shawn Bell at Baylor. (AP Photo/L.M. Otero, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Texas finished with consecutive lopsided victories last December, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season.

Yet, the Longhorns and Jayhawks both went through spring practice with different coaches.

Four days after Texas won the Alamo Bowl, Herman was fired and replaced hours later by Steve Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator for national champion Alabama.

Asked about only two offensive touchdowns in last Saturday's glorified scrimmage, Sarkisian responded bluntly: “Spring game.” He also mentioned watered-down versions of the offense with split squads and unusual rotations.

“All in all, it was fun, I think, for our guys just to get out and compete. Clearly we’ve got a long way to go,” said Sarkisian, a former USC and Washington head coach. “We’ve come a long way in 3 ½ months, but we’ve got plenty of work to do here, starting in June and then into fall camp.”

Texas had four winning seasons with four bowl wins under Herman, and is still the last national champion from the Big 12 (the 2005 season). But Oklahoma has won the last six Big 12 titles. Plus, Iowa State went to its first league championship game last year after winning 23-20 in the Longhorns' home finale.

Miles had three years left on his contract when Kansas announced his departure in March, only days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU, where he won a national title in 2007.

Interim head coach Emmett Jones has led the Jayhawks this spring, with their spring game set for Saturday.

FIRST SPRING

Dave Aranda finally got to go through his first spring drills at Baylor after a season as head coach and several changes to his staff.

The Bears went 2-7 last year, averaging only 310 yards and 23 points per game after no spring workouts because of the pandemic.

Offensive coordinator Larry Fedora was replaced by Texas native Jeff Grimes, the BYU offensive coordinator the past three years, and there are also new receivers and offensive line coaches. Grimes was previously at LSU, overlapping in 2016-17 with the first two of Aranda's four seasons as defensive coordinator there that were capped by the 2019 national title.

“To be the consistent, reliable offense we want comes with running the football and really setting the stage for the play-action passes,” Aranda said after the spring game. “We can see that. I think the details we can hone in on better.”

BIG BACK

No player frustrated Texas fans last season more than tailback Bijan Robinson. Not because of anything he did, but because of Herman’s odd refusal to give him the ball more often. The five-star recruit lived up to it that billing by smashing the Texas record for yards-per-carry at a whopping 8.2. He gained 355 yards and averaged 18.7 per carry his last two games. But Robinson’s 86 carries over nine games was nearly 30 fewer than departed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, as Herman insisted on platooning tailbacks.

QBs COACHING QBs

Four former Big 12 quarterbacks are coaching QBs at their alma mater, three moving into that role this spring.

Collin Klein, the 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist at Kansas State, is going into his fifth season as the Wildcats quarterback coach. The spring additions are Sonny Cumbie at Texas Tech, Kenny Hill at TCU and Shawn Bell at Baylor.

Cumbie returned to Texas Tech as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after seven seasons in the same role at TCU. The former walk-on threw for 4,742 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior for the Red Raiders in 2004.

Hill, an offensive analyst at TCU last season, replaced the position coach he had when starting for the Horned Frogs in 2016 and 2017.

Bell is in his fifth year on Baylor’s staff. He started as an offensive analyst, then coached the offensive line and tight ends before taking over the position he played for the Bears from 2003-06.

DOEGE COMEBACK

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege’s stock fell at the end of last season when he struggled in a blowout loss at Iowa State and was benched in the second half of a Liberty Bowl win over Army.

Doege was second in the Big 12 with 259 passing yards per game, but was sixth with only 14 TD passes. He worked on his efficiency in the pocket during the spring and seems to have the starting job for his senior season after backup Austin Kendall entered the transfer portal in January.

___

AP Sports Writers Jim Vertuno and John Raby contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Maalik Murphy: "Every time I visit Texas, I fall in love with it even more"

    Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy was in Austin last weekend, and he's as locked in as ever with his decision.

  • Some Big 12 players expected to impact their teams in 2021

    The LSU transfer played in 13 games as part of a rotation at nose tackle and had 17 tackles as a true freshman on the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team, when second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was LSU’s defensive coordinator. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound Ika should be a force in the middle for the Bears, and is a huge boost on the defensive front that was lacking experience.

  • Stunned reaction to ‘greatest coach in Baylor history’ Kim Mulkey leaving for LSU

    Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor women’s basketball after 21 seasons and three national titles for the head job at LSU.

  • Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes four years ago Tuesday. NFL analyst admits his mistake.

    Here is the moment Mahomes was drafted.

  • Kim Mulkey’s exit from Baylor is a result of strain, fatigue and pettiness | Opinion

    The Hall of Fame coach built a national power in Waco, but the two sides had finally grown tired of each other.

  • Q&A: Chris Como talks Tiger Woods and the biggest misconception about Bryson DeChambeau

    In a Q&A with Golfweek, instructor Chris Como dished on Tiger Woods and the biggest misconception about Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Iran's foreign minister warns military wields too much power over diplomacy in leaked tape

    Iran’s foreign minister has complained that the military wields too much power over the country’s ruling elite, according to a leaked tape recording that grants rare insight into power struggles at the heart of the Islamic Republic. In the recording, which Iran says was not intended for publication, Javad Zarif is heard warning that “in the Islamic Republic the military field rules." "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy,” he added in the tape, which was first published by the New York Times and the London-based news channel Iran International. It came as Iran and the United States continued to hold indirect talks in Vienna this week which hope to salvage the Obama-era nuclear deal. In the same interview, Mr Zarif claimed that Russia wanted to stop the nuclear deal, something apparently so sensitive that he warned the interviewer: "You definitely can never release this part." The unusually frank comments offer rare insight into the regime’s inner circle and its apparent lack of control over Iran’s military establishment, including its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran said that the comments made in the three-hour tape recording were "confidential" and should not have been released. "What was published was not an interview with the media," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran, but did not dispute the tape’s authenticity.

  • Mulkey celebrates emotional homecoming at LSU introduction

    Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey's introduction at LSU had an overriding theme that echoed constantly under the domed roof of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “When you grow up, you don’t forget where you come from," said Mulkey, who is leaving a Baylor women's basketball program she built into a three-time national champion to return to her native Louisiana. A native of Tickfaw, Louisiana, Mulkey won state championships at Hammond High School, about 45 miles east of LSU,.

  • Nick Saban explained why he tells players 'And' or 'But' are the two most important words to making the NFL

    Nick Saban said NFL teams are constantly looking for reasons not to draft players, and a clean off-field report can increase a player's value.

  • Ex-UNC coach allowed to still drive after fatal crash

    After killing an 89-year-old pedestrian last year, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has appealed her guilty plea and received a more lenient sentence that will allow her to still drive. Hatchell’s attorney told Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson on Monday that his client couldn’t afford to lose her driver’s license for a year if the conviction were allowed to stand, WRAL-TV reported. The former coach hit Betty Colby with her car in January 2020, causing Colby to hit her head on the pavement of a parking lot.

  • Chiefs GM Brett Veach breaks down free agent acquisitions ahead of draft

    Veach even provided some insight into the Trent Williams situation too.

  • Winners and losers from first release of 2020 census data

    More than a year since the 2020 census began in a remote Alaska village, the first numbers to emerge from the nation's once-a-decade head count were released on Monday, showing how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state is getting based on its population. Because the number of seats in the House of Representatives is set at 435, it's a zero-sum game with one state's gain resulting in another state's loss — like a pie with uneven slices. As one state gets a larger slice because of population gains, that means a smaller slice for a state that lost population or didn't grow as much.

  • Washington now has a lot of money tied up at guard in 2021

    The Washington Football Team may not have its starter at left tackle on the current roster, but there's plenty of money tied up in the guard

  • Michigan basketball reportedly dipping its toes in the transfer portal again

    Michigan basketball is reportedly interested in Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler and Coastal Carolina transfer Devante Jones.

  • Breaking: Longhorns add commitment from DE Zac Swanson

    For the second time in the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Texas Longhorns have looked west for a commitment. Back in February, Texas plucked Rivals100 quarterback Maalik Murphy out of California. Moments ago, it was the state of Arizona that rewarded the UT staff’s recruiting efforts with defensive end Zac Swanson giving Texas a verbal commitment.

  • Why Matthew McConaughey Never Memorizes His Lines

    McConaughey has perfected quite the art of learning a script.

  • Build a Stronger Core Using Anti-Rotation Exercises

    If you want to have a well-rounded workout, you'll add some of these moves to your routine.

  • Triller sues 12 websites for allegedly illegally streaming Jake Paul-Ben Askren PPV

    Triller alleges copyright infringement; violations of the Federal Communications Act; conversion; breach of contract; conspiracy; and violations of the computer fraud and abuse act.

  • Wells Fargo Championship adds 3 more big names to its list of participants

    Mickelson, who has won five major championships and is one of golf’s most popular names, is making his 17th appearance in the tournament.

  • Patrick Roy hires agent to help facilitate NHL return

    Does Patrick Roy have his eye on one franchise in particular?