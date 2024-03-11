Big 12, SEC expansion, realignment posed to make conferences stronger in men's basketball

A lot has been made of college football conference expansion and the impact it will have on the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and ACC in the upcoming season.

But it will also have a big impact on many other sports, including shaking up the men's college basketball landscape.

The Big 12 and the SEC currently looked poised to benefit the most from the new additions in its conferences in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

According to ESPN's March Madness projections, the Big 12 currently has nine teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament later this month, the most of any conference (the SEC has seven).

Big 12 could have big impact on NCAA Tournament this year ... and next

The NCAA Tournament projections for the Big 12 this year?

Houston is projected to be a No. 1 seed by ESPN, Iowa State a No. 2, Baylor a No. 3, Kansas a No. 4, BYU a No. 5, Texas Tech a No. 7, Texas a No. 8, Oklahoma a No. 9 and TCU a No. 10.

That’s a lot of teams in the NCAA Tournament.

The Pac-12 currently has just three teams scheduled to make March Madness this month, with Arizona a No. 2 seed, Washington State a No. 6 and Colorado a No. 11.

Two of those teams are among the four teams scheduled to join the Big 12 next season, however, as Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah are set to join the conference in 2024-25, so the conference would still have nine tournament teams if next season's lineup of Big 12 teams was playing this season (Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC in basketball next season).

Not too shabby.

Will the Big 12 be the dominant conference in college basketball in 2025?

The Arizona Wildcats are going to give the Big 12 another national power in basketball next season.

Don't write off the SEC, which is poised to be stronger in basketball in 2024-25

The Big 12 may have a lot of firepower, but the SEC will be no slouch next season, either.

The conference currently has seven schools projected to make March Madness in ESPN's bracketology with Tennessee a No. 1 seed, Kentucky a No. 3, Alabama a No. 4, Auburn a No. 4, South Carolina a No. 5, Florida a No. 6 and Mississippi State a No. 11.

When you add Oklahoma and Texas in 2024-25, that will also make for a potent conference in basketball and make the conference season in the SEC must-watch, much like it is with football.

You can't just call the SEC a football conference.

What college expansion will do for Big Ten, ACC

This season, the Big Ten is projected to have six NCAA Tournament teams, according to ESPN (Purdue a No. 1 seed, Illinois a No. 4, Wisconsin a No. 6, Northwestern a No. 8, Michigan State a No. 9 and Nebraska a No. 9).

That number would not change with the additions of USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon, as none of those Pac-12 teams are currently projected to make the field.

Still, the Big Ten has traditionally been a very strong basketball conference and adding those four Pac-12 teams should make it stronger in a hurry if the Pac-12 schools can adjust to Big Ten basketball and their new travel schedule quickly.

As for the ACC, it is currently projected to have four NCAA Tournament teams by ESPN (North Carolina a No. 2 seed, Duke a No. 3, Clemson a No. 5 and Virginia a No. 11)

It would stay at four since the Pac-12's California and Stanford and SMU, currently in the American Athletic Conference, aren't projected to make the field.

But with Duke, North Carolina and other schools in the ACC, you can never count that conference out of the Final Four and national title races.

The "Power 5" Conferences may be dwindling to the "Power 4" but the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and ACC are set to continue to have a huge impact for years to come in men's college basketball after the latest college conference expansion and realignment moves.

