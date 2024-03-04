Big 12 scouting report: Cincinnati Bearcats need to continue momentum at Oklahoma Tuesday

There is one more Quadrant 1 win opportunity on the Cincinnati Bearcats regular season basketball schedule and it comes Tuesday night in Norman, Oklahoma.

It will be your typical Big 12 uphill climb on the road as Oklahoma will surely be favored. Adding to the drama is the Sooners are coming off of back-to-back losses. That would not be the case had Houston's Jamal Shead not deposited a put-back jumper Saturday night to give the No. 1-ranked Cougars an 87-85 escape victory at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Porter Moser's Sooners squad has not lost three in a row all season, while UC just broke a two-game skid to prevent a three-game losing streak by holding off Kansas State 74-72 Saturday night.

It's UC's first visit to the Lloyd Noble Center in over 24 years and the Bearcats hope to party like it's 1999. On Dec. 22, 1999 the No. 4 Bearcats of Bob Huggins defeated the No. 21 Sooners of Kelvin Sampson 72-57. It helped that UC had three future NBA players in the lineup (Kenyon Martin, Kenny Satterfield and DerMarr Johnson).

Oklahoma has lost two games in a row at home just once this season when they fell the next two games after playing UC, to Texas (75-60) and Texas Tech (85-84).

The Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate after an official review confirms the UC win over Kansas State on Saturday, March 2.

UC could honestly use some good old-fashioned luck as they currently sits at No. 332 of 360 teams in that category. In effect, it means a team involved in many close games shouldn't win them all (lucky) or lose them all (unlucky). Except for the BYU win and the TCU road loss, all of UC's Big 12 games have been decided by single digits.

Playing for seeding

With six Big 12 wins and Oklahoma and Kansas State with seven, a win in Norman could mean not having to play on the first day of the Big 12 tournament. As improbable as it is, winning four games in four days would still be easier than taking five out of five in Kansas City.

"At this point, you can't get in the tournament or get out of the tournament," UC coach Wes Miller said. "Right now, there's a lot of basketball left. The politicking for the tournament? I'm not ready. We've got to go play really well at Oklahoma. You think too much about things that are out of your control with other things in front of you, you get away from what you can control. That's what we've got to do to go play at Oklahoma."

3 keys to stopping the Sooners

UC Bearcats coach Wes Miller chats with an official during their 74-72 win over Kansas State. UC won despite shooting just eight free throws compared to 25 for the Wildcats.

1. Rebound the basketball

The Bearcats were outrebounded by Kansas State 37-27 but still managed the win. Of UC's 17 wins, they've outrebounded the opponent in 15. Oklahoma also outrebounded UC 41-34 in their Jan. 20 69-65 victory at Fifth Third Arena.

2. Get effective minutes off the bench

Oklahoma won points in the paint (34-28), second-chance points (17-13) and bench points (28-18) in their last meeting when the Sooners were ranked No. 15.

UC got 17 bench points vs. Kansas State, including the fourth double-digit effort from Jizzle James. Jamille Reynolds had four points and a couple of blocks and is more than capable of double-digits, having done it 12 times last year at Temple.

Jizzle James had 10 points off the bench to help UC defeat Kansas State Saturday, March 2.

3. Sink those free throws

UC managed to beat Kansas State despite shooting 17 fewer free throws. Oklahoma's Javian McCollum is a 94% free throw shooter and the Sooners were 16-of-18 the last time around, while UC was only 14-for-22 (64%). The Bearcats first need to get to the line, then convert. For the season, Oklahoma hits 74% to UC's 68%.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma

Tip: Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern (Lloyd Noble Center, 10,967)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 4-3

Oklahoma Sooners scouting report

Record: 19-10 (7-9 Big 12)

Coach: Porter Moser (third season, 53-43)

Offense: 75.4 ppg

Defense: 67.6 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Rivaldo Soares (G, 6'6", 8.7 ppg)

Milos Uzan (G, 6'4", 8.9 ppg)

Jalon Moore (F, 6'7", 10.6 ppg)

Javian McCollum (G, 6'2", 13.6 ppg)

Sam Godwin (F, 6'10", 6.9 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 17-12 (6-10 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 58-40)

Offense: 74.3 ppg

Defense: 68.0 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 9.8 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.4 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.3 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 10.1 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 7.3 ppg)

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) tries to maneuver against the tight defense of No. 1 Houston on Saturday, March 2. McCollumn will take a 13.6 points per game average into the Bearcats game.

Players to watch

Siena transfer Javian McCollum tops the Sooners in scoring and had 16 against the Bearcats in their 69-65 win at Fifth Third Arena on Jan. 20. Holding him down is key as Iowa State beat the Sooners by 13 in Ames holding McCollum to four points and the team to just 45. McCollum had 12 points against Houston on 3-of-11 shooting with eight assists.

Assuming leading scorer Dan Skillings Jr. is unavailable with his hip ailment, Viktor Lakhin should get another start. Lakhin was key in the first half against Kansas State with six points and seven rebounds, but his time was limited in the second half due to foul trouble.

Along with Dan Skillings Jr. being out, UC's Viktor Lakhin rolled his ankle in the Kansas State win. The Bearcats hope he's able to go Tuesday in Oklahoma.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Oklahoma is No. 40, UC No. 45

KenPom.com: Oklahoma is No. 37, UC No. 47

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How Cincinnati Bearcats basketball can earn a Quad 1 win at Oklahoma