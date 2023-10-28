What Big 12 said about two key plays from OU football's loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 issued statements on two key plays from OU's 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

The first play in question came with 1:36 left in the second quarter when Kansas' Jason Bean threw a pass to Quentin Skinner, who was out of bounds as the ball came toward him. But redshirt senior defensive lineman Trace Ford tipped the pass, and Skinner came back in bounds just in time to make a 24-yard reception.

The catch was confirmed after further review, and Kansas went on to make a 24-yard field goal.

"The ball was touched by the defense (Ford), so the offensive players' right foot re-established him in bounds and can legally touch the ball," the Big 12 said in a statement.

The Big 12 also released a statement on redshirt senior safety Reggie Pearson, who got called for targeting with 12:42 left in the game.

More: OU football suffers first loss at Kansas since 1997 & more stats from Jayhawks' win

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 28: The Oklahoma Sooners leave the field after losing to the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776025514 ORIG FILE ID: 1750430344

Kansas faced a third-and-goal situation at the 3-yard line when Bean scrambled and tried to reach the end zone. He then slid a few inches short of the goal line and got hit by Pearson, who dove forward in an effort to prevent the touchdown.

After further review, Pearson was called for targeting and ejected for the rest of the game. Kansas received a fresh set of downs, and Daniel Hishaw ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play.

"The indicator is taking aim and lower the shoulder to make forceable contact to the head and neck area of a defenseless player," the Big 12 explained in a statement.

Pearson will also be disqualified for the first half of OU's road game against OSU next Saturday since the targeting call occurred in the second half.

It's a considerable loss for the Sooners. Pearson boasts 19 tackles (two for loss) this season, and he's one of the most experienced players in OU's secondary.

"I saw the same thing you guys did," defensive coordinator Ted Roof said of the targeting call. "I didn't see the head to head. But again, I saw the same thing you guys did."

More: OU football rankings: Where will Sooners fall in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Kansas loss?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What Big 12 said about two key plays from OU football's loss to Kansas