Big 12 rivals make for magic moment

Jan. 27—CHAMPAIGN — It's not too often you hear a coach say what Champaign Central girls' basketball coach Pancho Moore did to start Thursday night's game against Danville. The Vikings controlled the opening tip, and Moore immediately started hollering at his players to, "Let them score."

The Maroons defenders listened to their coach and gave up an early 2-0 lead. What happened next was touching.

Central passed the ball ahead to senior Loreal Allen, who was in the starting lineup for the first time all season after tearing her ACL during the summer.

"We just wanted to get her a little action for her senior year," Moore said. "We only have five home games this year, so we wanted to get her feet wet before senior night."

Danville was prepared to let Allen get her name in the scorebook. She shot a mid-range jumper from the right baseline that clanged off the rim. She put her hands over her face, sporting a guilty grin, just as a teammate grabbed the rebound, passed it back to her and hit her in the head.

After laughing it off, Allen corralled the ball and made the open layup for her first point of the season. The teams then briefly stopped the action to let Allen check out of the game, limping her way to the bench with a huge smile on her face.

"We told her how it was going to go, and she was still unaware of what was happening," Moore said with a laugh. "She had fun, and that's all you can ask for. We do this for the kids. Just seeing her happy, a senior not being able to play but being such an emotional piece for us on the sideline every game, is huge."

Danville spoiled the party, though, by the end of the night in taking a 56-53 win behind a late comeback fueled by 30 points from freshman Jada Bell.

The Vikings (10-15) had already lost to the Maroons (9-14) three times this season before Thursday night's game at Combes Gym, and they were determined to not make it four.

"We were so sick of losing to them, so we just couldn't give up," Bell said. "We worked our butts off trying to win this game, and I'm thankful for that."

Central took a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and went into halftime up 32-21.

It wasn't pretty. In fact, you could describe it as controlled chaos. Defensively, the Maroons swarmed the ball wherever it went, poking it away whenever possible. They'd chuck passes up the court to get in transition and put up shots at the rim. They often didn't fall, but there was seemingly always a teammate right behind to grab the offensive rebound and make the shot.

That chaos started to benefit the Vikings late in the third quarter. The same intense defense and fast-paced offense Central benefited from in the first half, Danville did in the second half. The deficit was down to just two points with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Basketball is a game of runs, and when you get two teams that thrive in transition, it was more like a punching match," Danville coach Glennie Watson said. "It looks like it may be a little bit chaotic, but at the same time, we are executing and making basketball plays."

The Maroons held a slight lead for most of the fourth quarter, but foul trouble became an issue. Three Central players ended the game with four fouls, and two more players had three. On top of that, the team missed nine layups and 10 free throws.

"I don't know what that was," Moore said. "It's hard to beat a team four times, so we knew it was going to be one of those smashmouth games."

Bell made a running floater with 1:45 left on the clock to put the Vikings up 51-50, their first lead since Central gave it to them at the very beginning. They kept it from there, holding their breath in the final seconds as the Maroons put up a couple shots before the buzzer.

Alongside Bell, Ashanti Conaway scored eight points for Danville, and Anna Houpt added six points.

Samara McArthur led Central with 13 points, followed by Tayten Hunter with 12 points, Alex Parastaran with 11 points, Carleigh Parks with nine points and Khalia Williams with six.

This was Danville's second straight close win in Champaign, as it beat Centennial 60-54 last Thursday. The Vikings are gaining some momentum going into the last few games of the regular season, and they're hoping to keep it as the Class 3A postseason approaches.

"We just have to continue to trust the process," Watson said. "The grind don't stop. I tell them all the time, 'You've git to have the will to obtain the skill.' You just have to."