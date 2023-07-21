Big 12 reveals Oklahoma State's basketball matchups for 2023-24 season

Jul. 20—Perhaps the Oklahoma State basketball programs don't exactly know when the program will embark on another grueling road through the Big 12 Conference.

But the Cowboys and Cowgirls do know who and where.

On Thursday morning, the Big 12 released its basketball scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 season. It looks a tad different than it has up to this point. The league now has to factor in four new programs — BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston — something that became official July 1.

Each program will play five conference foes in a traditional home-and-away series. They'll face the remaining eight only once, four on the road and four at home. Those opponents were based on, the Big 12 said via release, a combination of geography, historical results and a coaches poll to balance travel and competitiveness.

Mike Boynton's Cowboys squad will get some of their toughest matchups in Gallagher-Iba Arena and take a pair of trips south for a pair of big-time games in the Lone Star State.

Home and away: Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, BYU.

Home only: Baylor, West Virginia, TCU, UCF.

Away only: Houston, Texas, Iowa State, Cincinnati.

The Cowboys will have a couple of opportunities at marquee wins with a home-and-home with the perennial powerhouse Jayhawks. They'll have that same opportunity when it comes to K-State, a team OSU was in a position to beat twice a season ago before dropping both meetings.

They'll also have a crack at building on a three-game sweep of the Bedlam rival Sooners from a season ago, the first time that's happened since 1964-65. OSU has won eight of the past nine matchups entering this season, and that can grow twice more before OU departs for the SEC.

Baylor at home is a big one. TCU is, too. Boynton is winless against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth since taking over in 2017. And they'll defend home court against UCF, which beat OSU in overtime at the Baha Mar Hoops Invitational last November.

But Houston and Texas won't be easy trips. The Big 12 doesn't have those, really, and that's especially true when it comes to those two. The Cougars were the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness this past season. The Longhorns swept a three-games series against the Cowboys in 2022-23, two of those accounting for some of OSU's worst outings.

The Cowgirls will come across some familiar faces while welcoming three of the four newcomers into Gallagher-Iba Arena this winter.

Home and away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech.

Home only: BYU, Houston, Texas, West Virginia.

Away only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU.

The 2023-24 athletic year will mark Oklahoma's final go around in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC. OU captured its first regular-season title since 2009 by beating OSU in Stillwater.

Now, for old time's sake, the Cowgirls will get two more cracks at the Sooners, though the series — unlike other sports in the coveted Bedlam rivalry — could continue as a nonconference matchup in the future.

Getting Texas at home bodes well for OSU. The Cowgirls successfully defended GIA in early January before falling to the Longhorns on the road and at the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The exact same applies when it comes to West Virginia, with the Pokes winning an eventual rubber match in the Big 12 tournament on a rim-hanging buzzer-beater.

The road-only slate brings unique challenges for OSU.

Cincinnati is expected to be among the most-improved teams in the league after finished 9-21 in 2022-23. The Cowgirls won both meetings with TCU last year by double digits. But they dropped both games against Kansas, which went on to win the WNIT, and split with Kansas State, a team that'll return Ayoka Lee, a forward who holds the Division I single-game record for points (61).

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.