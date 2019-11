Big 12 reprimands 3 teams after field-storming celebrations Kansas offensive lineman Kevin Feder (67) high-fives fans following an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Kansas defeated Texas Tech 37-34. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

IRVING, Texas (AP) -- The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate after home victories over ranked teams.

Kansas also received a reprimand, but wasn't fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The league doesn't have a policy prohibiting spectators on the field for postgame celebrations, but Bowlsby said home teams have to provide adequate security measures for student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That includes safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.

Kansas State upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and TCU won 37-27 over then-No. 15 Texas.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25