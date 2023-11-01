Big 12 releases home and away conference matchups through 2027 season

The 2023 season will be Colorado football’s final year in the Pac-12 as the Buffaloes will make the move to the Big 12 prior to next season.

Even with the 2023 season still in full swing, the Big 12 Conference took the opportunity on Wednesday to release its scheduling matrix for 2024 through 2027.

The announcement revealed not only which opponents each team will face, but also the home and away matchups. With each Big 12 team playing an odd number of conference opponents each season, programs will alternate between five and four home games.

See the X (formerly known as Twiter) thread below to see which Big 12 teams Colorado will face over the next four seasons:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire