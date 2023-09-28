Big 12 releases conference schedule for men's, women's basketball

Sep. 27—Both the men's and women's basketball teams have their final Big 12 conference seasons set.

On Tuesday the Big 12 released the Sooners' 18-game conference schedule that includes nine home games. Teams will play five home-and-home series, four away only games and four home only games.

Previously teams played all nine conference opponents twice home and away. Now the conference includes Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston.

Men's Basketball

The Sooners open conference play on Jan. 6 at home at 5 p.m. They'll also travel to Ames, Iowa on Feb. 28.

The Sooners face Iowa State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas both at home and on the road. They'll host BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and West Virginia and be on the road against Baylor, UCF, Kansas State and TCU.

All 18 games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with 11 games on ESPN+.

The Sooners host Oklahoma State for the final time before leaving for the SEC on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and will travel to Stillwater two weeks later on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

Oklahoma hosts Texas for the first game of the Red River Rivalry on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. and will close out the conference schedule in Austin on Mar. 9 at 1 p.m.

The Sooners went 5-13 in conference play last season. They open up the season on Nov. 6 at home against Central Michigan.

Women's Basketball

The defending Big 12 regular season co-champs open the 2024 conference slate on Dec. 30 against UCF.

The Sooners' five home-and-homes come against Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas and Cincinnati. They go on the road for the first game of Bedlam on Feb. 3 before hosting Oklahoma State on Feb. 24.

They face Texas in Austin on Jan. 24 before closing out the Red River Rivalry at home on Feb. 28.

The Sooners will face Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia and BYU only on the road this season and Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and UCF only at home.

Oklahoma begins the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6 at home against Wichita State.