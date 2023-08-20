Big 12 record predictions ahead of the 2023 college football season

The 2023 college football season will be a landmark season for the Big 12. It’ll be its first at 14 season, but also marks the end of an era with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns heading to the SEC in 2024.

But in 2023, the Big 12 has a chance to be as wild as any conference in America. The additions of UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati add teams that have garnered national recognition for their success in the past decade. Houston brings a familiar face back to the conference in Dana Holgorsen.

Meanwhile, there are a number of teams at the top of the conference that could legitimately contend for a Big 12 title and several more that will be in the conversation if a few things go right. With less than a week before week zero and the start of the 2023 season, we take a shot at predicting each record in the Big 12.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 2-9

Conference: 0-9

Iowa State is going to be an interesting story to follow this year. Either they’ll be a bowl team or they’ll be really bad. Gambling allegations have cost them presumed starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. For a team that already struggled to score, losing Dekkers hurts. They’ll probably win one or two conference games, but it’s hard to pick the Cyclones as things stand right now. Games against Oklahoma State, BYU, Cincinnati, and Baylor give them an opportunity to have a solid season in 2023.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 4-8

Conference: 2-7

The BYU Cougars will be a tough out for everyone in the conference, but the question is going to be depth. Will they have the talent beyond the starters to contend in year one? Games at Oklahoma State, Kansas, and West Virginia will be the difference between a winning and losing season in Provo.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 5-7

Conference: 2-7

A lot of what will determine the Houston Cougars’ success in 2023 is the play of th defense. Yes, transitioning from Clayton Tune to Donovan Smith might lead to a dropoff in the passing game, but he’s a gamer that could lift the Cougars to wins that many don’t expect.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 4-8

Conference: 3-6

West Virginia has a tough nonconference schedule with games against Pittsburgh and Penn State. That puts them behind the eight-ball in an attempt to get to bowl eligibility. If Garrett Greene can win the quarterback battle, he gives the Mountaineers an extra element running the football, which could be an x-factor in 2023.

Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall: 5-7

Conference: 3-6

Cincinnati has a really intriguing defense, but so much is going to depend on how their offense looks in the first year after Luke Fickell. Emory Jones is a good dual-threat quarterback, but will he be enough to help the Bearcats get to bowl eligibility?

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 6-6

Conference: 3-6

The way the Oklahoma State Cowboys ended the 2022 season leads to another rough year in Stillwater. How they fare in coin flip games against Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU will make or break their season.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7-5

Conference: 4-5

Of the new Big 12 teams, the UCF Knights look to be the best prepared to make some noise in year one. Led by Gus Malzahn and John Rhys Plumlee. Games against Baylor and Kansas could go either way, but we have them going against the Knights.

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7-5

Conference: 5-4

On their way up are the Kansas Jayhawks, but not quite ready to contend yet. They were done no favors with games against Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7-5

Conference: 5-4

We’re predicting another middle-of-the-pack finish for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears in 2023. However, if they perform well against TCU, Kansas State, and Texas, the season could go differently for the Bears.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 8-4

Conference: 5-4

TCU stays relevant this season, but their losses on offense are too much to overcome and slip back to the middle of the pack in 2023. Their final five games are a gauntlet. They’ll play at Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma and host Texas and Baylor. This stretch will define their season, and we’ve got them going 1-4 in their final five, with the lone win against Baylor.

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 10-2

Conference: 7-2

The Kansas State Wildcats are flying under the radar heading into the season. Sure the loss of Deuce Vaughn is a big one, but you’d be mistaken if you didn’t think Chris Klieman didn’t have a plan to replace his star running back. Games against Texas, Texas Tech, and Kansas will tell the tale of their season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 9-3

Conference: 7-2

Texas Tech is everyone’s darkhorse to win the Big 12 in 2023. But we’re not sure everything comes together quite yet for the Red Raiders. The schedule is tough and the Red Raiders will be a threat throughout the season.

Oklahoma Sooners

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Overall: 11-1

Conference: 8-1

The Oklahoma Sooners will be favored in every game they play but the Red River Rivalry. The schedule is laid out nicely for the Sooners, but trips to Cincinnati, Stillwater, Lawrence, and Provo could pose challenges.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 11-1

Conference: 9-0

When Texas makes the trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama, it will be must-see TV. The most talented team in the conference should go undefeated in the conference. The Red River Rivalry is always a coin flip, and games against Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, and Kansas State will be tests, but with this team, the Longhorns should be ready to return to the Big 12 title game.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire