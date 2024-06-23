Big 12 quarterback power rankings: Where does TCU’s Josh Hoover rank among the league’s best

With July just around the corner that means the upcoming college football season is also inching closer.

The Big 12 projects to be wide open this season with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC and the door being opened for any of the 16 teams to claim the first conference title in a new era for the league.

Even with the two powerhouses gone, there’s one constant that remains if you want to contend for a conference title and that’s having a top tier quarterback. Quinn Ewers and Max Duggan led Texas and TCU to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after being the clear cut best quarterbacks in the conference.

Oklahoma won four straight conference titles behind elite quarterback play as well. Simply put if you have one of the league’s top signal callers your chances of reaching Arlington for the Big 12 title game increase exponentially.

Here’s the Star-Telegram’s preseason quarterback power rankings:

1. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Breakdown: Fifita was a breakout star last season, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions while helping the Wildcats win 10 games or more for the first time since 2014. Fifita did most of his damage in nine starts as the Wildcats originally started Jayden De Laura at the start of the season. Laura got banged up in Arizona’s fourth game against Stanford and then Fifita took over and never looked back.

The sophomore only stands at 5-foot-11, but has a strong arm and isn’t afraid to challenge defenses over the top. It also helps he may have the best receiver in the Big 12 as well. He also has a head-to-head win over another top three quarterback on this list.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Breakdown: Many were likely expecting Sanders to be No. 1 on this list as he’s one of the most high profile athletes in the sport, but while Sanders had better numbers than Fifita when the two clashed last season, Fifita was better when it counted most and led the Wildcats on two fourth quarter scoring drives to win the game. That game aside, Sanders had a productive season in his first year at the FBS level as he threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Sanders came out of the gate swinging with over 500 yards against TCU’s secondary, 398 against Nebraska and 348 against Colorado in Colorado’s first three games of the season, which were all nationally televised. Sanders threw for 300 yards or more two times the rest of the season as the Buffaloes’ pass protection broke down and he was sacked over 50 times. With Colorado’s pass heavy scheme and questionable run game, Sanders could be a good bet to lead the league in passing yards.

3. Cam Rising, Utah

Breakdown: For these power rankings, we’ll assume Rising will be healthy for the Utes after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Rising is the most experienced quarterback in the league entering his seventh season. Rising led the Utes to two straight Rose Bowls in 2021 and 2022. In 2022 Rising had the best season of his career with 3,034 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also adding 465 yards and six touchdowns.

Whether or not Rising can still be a dual-threat quarterback after his injury remains to be seen, but when healthy he makes Utah a completely different team and he’s a big reason why Utah is viewed as one of the early favorites to reach the Big 12 title game.

4. K.J. Jefferson, UCF

Breakdown: The former protege of TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at Arkansas, Jefferson comes into the Big 12 as one of the most consistent quarterback in terms of production. In three seasons as a starter Jefferson threw for 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns twice while also rushing for at least 600 yards twice. Jefferson saw his numbers drop last season, leading to a transfer. Now with Gus Malzahn, Jefferson’s talent as a runner and passer should be maximized under Malzahn’s direction.

Jefferson has two of the league’s best returning skill players in receiver Kobe Hudson and running back R.J. Harvey. UCF could be a darkhorse for conference contention.

5. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Breakdown: Daniels could have a case for the best quarterback in the conference when healthy, but staying on the field has been an issue for the dynamic quarterback. In 2022 he started off as a potential Heisman contender before suffering an injury against TCU and then in 2023 he led Kansas to a 3-0 start before missing the final nine games of the season. Daniels is also an elite runner as he rushed for 419 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

If Daniels is healthy, the Jayhawks could have one of the league’s top offenses. The key will be just keeping him upright in October and November.

6. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Breakdown: This is where the rankings get difficult as there’s not much separating No. 6 from No. 12. Becht gets the small nod over his competitors after being named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He set numerous freshman program records with 231 completions, 23 touchdowns and 3,120 passing yards. Becht’s emergence helped the Cyclones bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign and likely has bigger goals for the upcoming season.

7. Garrett Greene, West Virginia

Breakdown: Greene had a breakout season last year as the Mountaineers went from being picked to finish near the bottom of the conference to winning nine games. Greene threw 2,406 yards and rushed for over 700 while accounting for 29 total touchdowns. The reason Greene isn’t higher is because at this point he’s more effective as a runner than a thrower. He completed just 53% of his passes last season, which is below average for a starting quarterback. If he can improve upon that then Greene could jump up the list.

8. DeQuan Finn, Baylor

Breakdown: Bears coach Dave Aranda secured a huge transfer pickup when he landed Finn from Toledo. Finn was the MAC Player of the Year and accounted for at least 2,000 yards and 500 yards in his three seasons as a starter. 2023 was his best year as he set career-highs for passing yards (2,657) and passer rating (151.0). Baylor needs to be more explosive on offense and Finn should help out in that area.

9. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Breakdown: Morton barely gets the nod over a number of other worthy challengers with him finally being Texas Tech’s unquestioned starting quarterback after being in a rotation the past two seasons. Morton has shown flashes including throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns against TCU last season. On the season he completed 62% of his passes with 1,754 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A year without splitting reps could allow Morton to take a big leap, but he did miss a big chunk of spring practice with a shoulder injury.

10. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Breakdown: Johnson’s ranking is admittedly based largely on projection and the fact the Wildcats were comfortable with moving on from Will Howard for the talented sophomore. Johnson is one of the most decorated recruits to sign with Kansas State and showed his talent in a reduced role last year. In eight games Johnson accounted for 12 touchdowns and over 700 yards of total offense while also leading the Wildcats to a victory over N.C. State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The offense is his now, what will he do with it?

11. Josh Hoover, TCU

Breakdown: Like many quarterbacks at this point of the rankings, Hoover is tough to evaluate. He took over for an injured Chandler Morris midway through the season and had his ups and downs as many freshmen quarterbacks do. Hoover threw for at least 300 yards in five of his six starts and was fantastic against BYU and Baylor. But against the better teams on the schedule like Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State Hoover struggled, sometimes needing a whole half before he could find his rhythm.

Hoover threw for 2,209 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also had nine interceptions. Hoover also missed TCU’s spring practice with a back injury. How will he fare in Year 2 of the Briles’ offense?

12. Donovan Smith, Houston

Breakdown: The former Texas Tech quarterback was just okay in his first year with Houston. Smith totaled 28 touchdowns and threw for 2,801 yards while rushing for another 428. However, Smith struggled with turnovers like he did at Texas Tech as he tossed 13 interceptions with four games where had multiple interceptions. The lack of ball security held the Cougars back last season which is why Smith isn’t higher.

13. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

Breakdown: Bowman helped lead the Cowboys to the Big 12 title game, but it was star running back Ollie Gordon that did most of the heavy lifting. Though Bowman did throw for 334 yards in a win over Oklahoma, oftentimes he served as a game manager and tried not to make mistakes to setback the team. Bowman threw for 15 touchdowns, but also had 14 interceptions. In the Cowboys’ four losses last season Bowman threw seven interceptions.

In his seventh season in college, Bowman is who he is at this point. It would take a surprising season to see him make a big leap up the rankings.

14. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Breakdown: Sorsby will need to win the job with the Bearcats, but there’s a reason Cincy brought him in from Indiana. Sorsby was solid during his time with the Hoosiers as he threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions in just seven starts. The redshirt sophomore could be a big riser if he’s able to energize Cincinnati’s woeful passing game which ranked near the bottom of the league.







15. Gerry Bohanon, BYU

Breakdown: This could be Bohanon or Jake Retzlaff, neither of which inspire a ton of confidence. Bohanon helped lead Baylor to the Big 12 title in 2021, but lost his job to Blake Shapen and transferred to South Florida. Bohanon completed just 56% of his throws and had six interceptions and six touchdowns. Bohanon has dual-threat ability, but hasn’t shown consistency in the pocket. Retzlaff wasn’t much better last year, only completing 50% of his passes with three touchdowns and three picks.

16. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Breakdown: Like BYU, the Sun Devils have a lot they need to figure out at quarterback. Prized recruit Jaden Rashada departed for Georgia in the off-season leaving a big hole on the roster. Sims was a late transfer commitment for Arizona State after he struggled at Nebraska last season with just one touchdown pass and six interceptions in five appearances. The more likely option could be Leavitt, a redshirt freshman.

After being ranked a four-star recruit, Leavitt played in four games with Michigan State before transferring to Tempe. He’s young and only attempted 23 passes, so it remains to be seen what his ceiling is. The Sun Devils also return veteran Trenton Bourguet, who started eight games, but he only threw one touchdown pass and four picks. ASU needs Leavitt to win the job or it could be another tough season on the field.









