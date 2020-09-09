Big 12 preview, predictions: Is this the year Texas or Oklahoma State knocks Oklahoma from the top?

Previously: AAC, ACC, C-USA, Independents, Sun Belt

Oklahoma has been in a tier of its own in the Big 12 in recent years. From the end of the Bob Stoops into the beginning Lincoln Riley’s tenure, the Sooners have won five straight conference titles with four trips to the College Football Playoff. This year, Riley has to work in a new quarterback, leaving some to believe that there’s an opening for Texas or Oklahoma State to win the conference crown.

Meanwhile, there is some serious depth through the rest of the conference standings. Anybody can beat anybody. In a year where the absence of the Big Ten and Pac-12 is going to bring more eyeballs to Big 12 games, that competitiveness from 1-9 in the standings (sorry, Kansas) is a tremendous asset.

Below we’ve previewed the 10 Big 12 teams, listed in predicted order of finish. The teams’ preseason conference title odds from BetMGM are listed in parentheses.

1. Oklahoma (-120)

2019 record: 12-2

All eyes will be on Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma enters the 2020 season. Rattler is Lincoln Riley’s prized five-star QB recruit who is poised to take the reins at a position that has produced some of the game’s top stars in recent years. Riley helped Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — all transfers — reach the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, with Mayfield and Murray winning the award. Now Riley gets the chance to develop one of his own as he looks to coach the Sooners to a sixth consecutive Big 12 title and back to the College Football Playoff. And while Rattler will be one of several new faces among OU skill position players, the defense returns eight starters and could be a significantly improved unit in Year 2 with Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator.

2. Texas (+180)

2019 record: 8-5

Texas enters Year 4 of the Tom Herman era with a team that returns 16 starters, including QB Sam Ehlinger in his final chance to win the Big 12. Ehlinger will have the guidance of new coordinator Mike Yurcich (via Ohio State and Oklahoma State) along with an experienced group of linemen and running backs. UT will need its receivers to step up for the offense to fully click. The defense has a new coordinator as well in ousted Rutgers head coach Chris Ash. UT dealt with a bunch of injuries and ended up having one of the Big 12’s worst defenses a year ago, but Ash, who had a strong run as DC at Ohio State, has the returning pieces to execute a quick turnaround. The Longhorns are especially strong in the secondary.

3. Oklahoma State (+700)

2019 record: 8-5

It was a turbulent offseason in Stillwater, but Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have emerged at the other side with one of the most-talented teams of Gundy’s 15-year run at OSU. The Cowboys return Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards in 2019. Hubbard is joined on offense by wideout Tylan Wallace, a senior with 139 catches over the past two seasons, and sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders. Couple that firepower with 10 returning starters on defense, and you’ve got a legitimate contender for the Big 12 championship.

View photos Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing yards in 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) More

4. Iowa State (+1100)

2019 record: 7-6

Behind Sam Ehlinger, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy is the top returning quarterback in the Big 12. Purdy, now a junior, threw for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns last fall in a 7-6 season for ISU, which was a bit of a disappointment relative to preseason expectations. Matt Campbell has coached the Cyclones to three straight winning seasons, but is looking to push ISU into the status of legitimate Big 12 title contenders. To do so, Purdy will need some help from his running game. Breece Hall has the chance to be one of the better RBs in the Big 12, but ISU’s run blocking was rather unimpressive in 2019.

