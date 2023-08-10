Big 12 Preview: BYU looks to bolster defense in return to conference play

Aug. 9—For better or worse, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake knows exactly what he's getting into ahead of his eighth season at the helm of the program.

The Cougars were one of four newcomers — the others being Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — to officially joined the Big 12 Conference effective July 1. Long gone are the days of BYU trying to find teams to fill the schedule, and that's in large part because Sitake and Co. get a grueling one each and every year moving forward.

"This isn't going to be easy, and we know that," Sitake said at Big 12 Media Days in mid-July. "Now that we're here, there's a high sense of urgency for us to get ready to go, and I feel really good about the progress that we've made as a team in the last couple years."

BYU has been one of college football's rare, yet most-successful independent teams since the conclusion of the 2010-11 athletic calendar, when the Cougars departed the Mountain West Conference. Most of the school's other sports are in the West Coast Conference.

That hasn't stopped the Cougars from being one of the country's premiere programs.

They finished 8-5 in 2022, starting the campaign with a double-overtime win over Baylor in Week 2 before capping it with a 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl. That was only a couple of years after going 11-1 in 2020, ironically finishing that season by beating UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. Under Sitake, the Cougars haven't lost more than six games in any season.

"I'm really just excited to play that high level of competition," BYU linebacker Ben Bywater told News Press. "There's a lot of great players in this conference. For me, it's just going toe-to-toe with the best. That's what I'm most excited for."

Bywater will play a crucial part in leading the Cougars' defense, especially after BYU became the latest victim of transer portal turnover. Twenty players left the program this offseason. Sitake responded by bringing in a 21-deep transfer class that, at the time of publication, 247Sports ranked 20th in the country.

They added running back Aidan Robbins, a former 1,000-yard rusher at UNLV. They added an electric quarterback in Kedon Slovis, one of the top available players at his position in this year's portal. They'll return standout receiver Chase Roberts, too.

The defense is hoping to make a jump, though. That side of the ball has to, and first-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill — previously an assistant alongside Sitake at Utah — is expected to be the catalyst behind it all.

"Everything that he's about fits right in with what we're trying to get done and the culture of BYU," Sitake said.

The Cougars gave up 408.5 yards and 30 points per game in 2022. It wasn't as if they were gashed in any certain area, either. They allowed an average of 235.7 yards passing and 172.8 yards rushing.

One of their top linebackers Keenan Pilli, transferred to Tennessee, though they'll return players among the likes of Bywater and safety Micah Harper. Regardless of who or who isn't out there, BYU's defense plays a large part in what the team does this year.

The Cougars gave up 40-plus points in three of their five losses from a season ago, including 41 to Oregon, 52 to Arkansas and 41 to Liberty. Bywater sees one way to keep that from carrying over into 2023.

"You have to stop the run, no matter what," he said. "If you don't stop the run, they'll just run the ball on you all game. If you can't stop the run, you're not doing it right."

Bywater, embodying BYU's mentality ahead of the program's first since in a conference in over a decade, isn't backing down, and there's nothing from the outside that could make him.

He was the Cougars' leading tackler a year ago, tallying 98 of them to go along with a sack and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. When the preseason All-Big 12 team was released, his name was nowhere to be found.

Bywater isn't letting that get to him, and the Cougars, who were picked to finish 11th by the league's media, aren't either.

"I understand, right? We haven't been in the Big 12, you can't just throw me on there off the rip," Bywater said. "I've gotta go prove myself this year. New guys. New competition. You've gotta go prove yourself."

