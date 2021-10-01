Big 12 Predictions for week 5 of the 2021 college football season

It was not a great week from the prediction side of things. Baylor announced that they’re for real in their defeat of Iowa State, TCU dropped one to cross-town rival SMU, and Spencer Sanders finally showed up for Oklahoma State in their win over Kansas State.

This week’s matchups feature an all-Big 12 slate of games for the first time this season. Everyone’s playing and there are zero non-conference games this weekend.

Time for the fun to begin.

There are several intriguing matchups on the schedule this week, which there will be every week and one game featuring to teams ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Last Week: 3-3 (17-7 overall*)

*Didn’t do picks for week 0 or week 1.

Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs into the end zone for a score against the Texas Longhorns late in the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Big 12, TCU has had the Texas Longhorns’ number. It’s one of the more surprising elements of Big 12 play. And while many may think the Horned Frogs can continue to dominate the I-35 series, that won’t be the case this week.

Steve Sarkisian’s decision to move from Hudson Card to Casey Thompson has proven to be a good one and the Longhorns have been lighting up the scoreboard.

On the flip side, the Horned Frogs are uncharacteristically struggling to stop their opponents. They allowed Cal to score 30 and SMU to get a 40 burger and Gary Patterson’s concerned himself with the wrong thing.

TCU was supposed to be a threat in the Big 12 this year, but just a few games in, Patterson’s Horned Frogs look more like a cellar dweller than a contender.

Texas 42, TCU 27

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

Story continues

Oct 24, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Krishon Merriweather (1) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This is a really interesting matchup. Texas Tech had looked like a team that was putting things together through the first few weeks of the season and then they got obliterated by Texas. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough is out with an injury and the defense doesn’t look like it can stop anybody.

West Virginia, on the other hand, played a great game against Oklahoma and nearly pulled off the upset. If not for some costly miscues late and a perfect 3-minute drill from the Sooners, last week might have been an upset.

This week, West Virginia bounces back against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers defensive front continues their dominance and Leddie Brown gets back on track after a tough matchup in Norman.

West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 21

#4 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every week here at the Sooners Wire, powered by USA TODAY, our writing staff provides you with our breakdown of the game and predictions.

Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Hawkeyes

Oct 31, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) breaks a tackle attempt from Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Jay Dineen (43) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas continues to show signs of life and then I guess remembers that they’re Kansas.

Iowa State is coming off a tough loss to Baylor.

This has the makings of a game where the Cyclones come out trying to prove a point. Iowa State is clearly the better team and Kansas will struggle to stop Breece Hall and the run game.

Look for the Cyclones to win this one big.

Iowa State 48, Kansas 13

#24 Baylor Bears at #18 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 12, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) breaks free on a 43-yard run against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In the lone matchup of ranked teams, we get two really good defenses facing off against two quarterbacks coming off really good games in week four.

Gerry Bohannon and Baylor knocked off Iowa State and Spencer Sanders came to life in their win over Kansas State.

This one will come down to which defense does a better job containing the opposing quarterback’s running ability and which teams makes fewer mistakes.

Baylor’s been playing the most consistent football and Dave Aranda’s defense will be ready to go in a tough road environment. With the Bears special teams prowess and pass rush, they edge out the Cowboys in this close week five contest.

Baylor 24, Oklahoma State 20

1

1