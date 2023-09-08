Big 12 predictions for week 2: Pac-12 powers come to Texas, Longhorns travel to Alabama

This weekend’s nonconference slate in the Big 12 is a lot of fun. The Texas Longhorns travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama while Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State have matchups with the Pac-12. Cincinnati reunites with an old Big East foe. Last but not least (though offense might provide the least) is an in-state rivalry game on top of all of the other action for this weekend.

There are a lot of fun matchups to keep you tuned in to Big 12 action this weekend. But who comes out on top? Check out this week’s Big 12 predictions.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini - 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Jalon Daniels is expected to play this week for the Jayhawks against an Illinois team that could provide a tough test for the Big 12’s preseason offensive player of the year.

Daniels is one of the best players in the game and he’s able to do enough against the Illini for Kansas to start the season 2-0.

Kansas 34, Illinois 20

Baylor Bears vs. No. 12 Utah Utes - 11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN

Things didn’t go according to plan against Texas State a week ago, and the matchup just gets tougher with Utah coming to town. The Bear struggled offensively without Blake Shapen, and Sawyer Robertson is expected to start this week’s game against the Utes.

Utah 30, Baylor 17

No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats vs. Troy Trojans - 11:00 a.m. CT on FS1

The Kansas State Wildcats didn’t miss a beat without Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. They’re of the better coached teams in the conference and should take care of business against an overmatched Troy Trojans team.

Kansas State 42, Troy 7

BYU Cougars vs. Southern Utah - 2:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+

They only scored 14 points against Sam Houston State on Saturday but also shutout their opponent for the week one win. With Southern Utah coming to town, expect BYU to put together a strong defensive effort as they work to resolve their offensive deficiencies.

BYU 23, Southern Utah 10

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox

Iowa State hosts the Hawkeyes this weekend for the Cy-Hawk trophy. Iowa holds a decided edge over the Cyclones 46-23 in the all-time series. This rivalry hasn’t been decided by more than 10 points since Iowa beat Iowa State 42-3 in 2016.

Defense is the strong suit for both teams here, and Iowa might have the better offense.

First team to 17 wins.

Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Duquesne Dukes - 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+

West Virginia gets a win here against the FCS Duquesne Dukes. Garrett Greene has a strong day to set them up before they face Pitt next week in another big-time nonconference clash.

West Virginia 45, Duquesne 10

Oklahoma Sooners vs. SMU Mustangs - 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Check out our Sooners Wire staff predictions for Oklahoma’s week two matchup with the SMU Mustangs.

Cincinnati Bearcats at Pitt Panthers - 5:30 p.m. on CW Network

This is the first of back-to-back Big East football reunions for Pitt before taking on West Virginia next week. Cincinnati was really good in week one behind Emory Jones seven touchdown day, but Pitt provides a stiffer challenge than Eastern Kentucky. Still, the Bearcats are up to the task and win a shootout over their old conference mate.

Cincinnati 38, Pitt 33

No. 10 Texas Longhorns at No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

The game of the week pits a pair of top-ten teams against one another when Texas travels to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns are hoping to kickstart what could be a College Football Playoff season with a win over the Tide.

Unfortunately for them, they just aren’t ready to take that step this week. Jalen Milroe proves he’s the real deal and Bama wins by at least two touchdowns.

Alabama 38, Texas 20

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 13 Oregon Ducks - 6 p.m. CT on FOX

It’s the second of three Big 12- Pac-12 matchups this weekend as the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Oregon Ducks. Tech is coming off an upset overtime loss to Wyoming and hopes to keep pace with the high-octane Ducks offense led by Bo Nix.

Oregon starts showing signs of Dan Lanning’s defense in this contest and limits Tyler Shough through the air.

But of course, this is a night game in Lubbock, so crazy things could happen.

Oregon 37, Texas Tech 27

UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos - 6 p.m. CT on FS1

The UCF Knights get the blue turf experience with their trip to Idaho and a date with Boise State. Over the last decade and a half the Knights and Broncos were the non-power teams to upset the apple cart in college football. UCF worked their way into a Power Five conference, while Boise State is still playing in the Mountain West. Look for the Knights to keep their offensive output going with a big win on the road. John Rhys Plumlee has another big game for UCF.

UCF 38, Boise State 17

Houston Cougars at Rice Owls - 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network

Can the Houston Cougars score more than their 17 points from a week ago? Can they score more than the Longhorns did? The Rice Owls provide the opportunity for one of the Big 12’s newest teams to start the season 2-0. Donovan Smith has a bigger game than he did a week ago, and the Houston defense holds their opponent 14 points or fewer for the second straight week.

Houston 38, Rice 13

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Nicholls - 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+

TCU gets back on the winning side of things with a big win over FCS Nicholls out of Louisiana. We won’t really learn much about the Horned Frogs in this contest, but it serves as a valuable opportunity to right the ship.

TCU 66, Nicholls 6

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils - 9:30 p.m. CT

The third of the Big 12 – Pac-12 clashes on the weekend sends Oklahoma State on the road to take on future Big 12 foe Arizona State. Alan Bowman was named the starting quarterback to open the season, but Garrett Rangel got the start last week in their win over Central Arkansas. Who knows what Mike Gundsy is up to?

This one feels like a fairly even contest, so we’re going to go with the home team as this game will go on past midnight central time. Will the Pokes be able to acclimate to the late night?

Sun Devils in a close one.

Arizona State 24, Oklahoma State 23

