Big 12 Predictions for week 2 of the 2021 College Football Season

The start to the Big 12 season wasn’t great. They struggled against FCS and Group of Five schools on their way to a 9-1 record. Though the record looks nice — the lone loss coming against the Big 10’s Maryland — the on-field product was difficult to watch for many of these teams.

Teams like Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma State struggled against teams they should have blown out. At the same time, Texas, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech looked impressive in their season openers.

Can the Big 12 continue to put wins together to start the 2021 season, and can it start looking more impressive across the board? Much of the week two slate features a litany of mismatches on the schedule, but there are three intriguing matchups for the college football fan to enjoy.

The Big 12 does have some intriguing matchups this week, starting with Kansas’ Friday night matchup with #19 Coastal Carolina. Iowa State and Iowa offer the game of the week. TCU and Cal provide an interesting Power Five matchup. And Texas and Arkansas provide a primetime matchup renewing an old Southwest Conference rivalry that will soon be a Southeast Conference rivalry.

Kansas (1-0) at #19 Coastal Carolina (1-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CDT

The Kansas Jayhawks were able to start their 2021 campaign with a rare win. Though it was over lowly South Dakota, any win is important for Kansas. Unfortunately, the good times stop for the Jayhawks as they travel to face #19 Coastal Carolina. Coastal Carolina looked like an SEC team in their demolition of The Citadel. Quarterback Grayson McCall was 16/19 for 262 yards and a touchdown, and the Chanticleers averaged 8.2 yards per carry. Kansas is facing one of the better Group of Five teams and will struggle to keep pace in this one.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 14

#23 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. Tulsa (0-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 11 a.m. CDT

Oklahoma State struggled to dispatch Missouri State without quarterback Spencer Sanders who sat out due to COVID protocols. Per Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World, Sanders is a go for this week's matchup with Tulsa. Tulsa lost to UC Davis despite an impressive effort from Deneric Prince, who ran 14 times for 179 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 12.8 yards per carry, but Golden Hurricane quarterback struggled, going 15 of 28 for 201 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys should be able to throw on a Tulsa defense that allowed UC Davis quarterback Hunter Rodriques to complete 80% of his passes and throw for 311 yards. He averaged 8.9 yards per attempt on a defense that has generally been good against Tulsa. Though Tulsa will be getting back the nine players suspended from last week's contest for their roles in a post-bowl game brawl with Mississippi State, the Oklahoma State Cowboys should find a rhythm with their quarterback back under center and win this one.

Oklahoma State 27, Tulsa 17

TCU (1-0) vs. California (0-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

TCU started their 2021 season off with a bang. While much of the Big 12 struggled to get a win in week one, the Horned Frogs jumped all over Duquesne in a 45-3 throttling. TCU's defense allowed just 137 total yards and six first downs. This week, they'll face a California team that got off to a hot start, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to jump out to a two-touchdown lead against Nevada. Unfortunately, that's all the offense they could muster until a fourth-quarter field goal brought the game within five. Cal allowed 22 unanswered points over the second and third quarters. Though they shut Carson Strong and the Wolfpack out in the fourth, the offense couldn't get going. TCU and Max Duggan were rolling in week one, and I don't expect that to change much in this Power Five matchup in Fort Worth.

TCU 31, California 17

#10 Iowa State (1-0) vs. #12 Iowa (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

This is easily the most anticipated matchup of the week as ESPN's College Gameday will be present for the in-state rivalry in Ames. Northern Iowa gave Iowa State all it could handle last week while Iowa rolled over 2020 darling Indiana 34-6. Iowa's defense returned two Michael Penix Jr. interceptions for touchdowns and got a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Goodson, and Iowa cruised to a huge Big 10 win to start the season. The Iowa defense held Indiana to 2.5 yards per carry in the blowout. Iowa State couldn't get Breece Hall going on the ground as Northern Iowa limited him to just 3 yards per carry. Brock Purdy was efficient, completing 80% of his passes, but he threw for just 199 yards and couldn't get the Cyclones in the end zone. While Iowa State is supposed to take a step forward in the national conversation, this week provides a bad matchup against an opponent the Cyclones have struggled to beat. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has yet to beat their non-conference rival, coming closest in a one-point loss in 2019. Despite the talent that Iowa State is bringing to the table, the Iowa defense is built to stop what the Cyclones do best. Breece Hall will have another off day on Saturday, and Brock Purdy won't do enough through the air to pull this one out for Iowa State.

Iowa 23, Iowa State 17

West Virginia (0-1) vs Long Island Univesity (0-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 4 p.m. CDT

After falling to Maryland in week one of the college football season, it's West Virginia's turn to get a cupcake. Long Island Univesity shouldn't provide much of a test for the Mountaineers. Long Island was blown out in week one by Florida International University. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to get right before next week's big-time matchup with Virginia Tech.

West Virginia 52, Long Island 6

Baylor (1-0) vs. Texas Southern (0-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 6 p.m. CDT

This one provides another opportunity for the Baylor Bears to continue to find their footing. Dave Aranda's squad struggled to beat Texas State in week one with a 29-20 win. This week should go much smoother against Texas Southern, who lost by 23 points to Prarie View A&M. Aranda's defense is a unit to watch in this matchup. Can the unit that held Oklahoma in check for much of their 2020 contest bounce back and provide a convincing performance against an FCS opponent? Yes, yes, they can.

Baylor 31, Texas Southern 3

Kansas State (1-0) vs. Southern Illinois (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 6 p.m. CDT

After a huge win against Stanford in week one, Kansas State gets a relatively easier matchup with FCS Southern Illinois in week two. There won't be a letdown as the Wildcats continue their dominant defensive performances against a team out of its depths. Southern Illinois had a dominant effort against Southeast Missouri State in week one but won't keep pace with the Wildcats. Quarterback Nic Baker threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns en route to the Salukis 47-21 win over the Redhawks. As always, Deuce Vaughn is a player to watch. His quickness and elusiveness make him a threat to score every time he touches the football. Skylar Thompson will continue his strong 2021 campaign with a loftier stat line than he delivered in week one.

Kansas State 41, Southern Illinois 10

Texas Tech (1-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 6 p.m. CDT

Texas Tech looked very impressive in their 38-21 win over Houston in week one. After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Red Raiders outscored the Cougars 38-7 the rest of the way to pick up a nice non-conference win. Tyler Shough was solid in the win, but Erik Ezukanma played like the second-coming of CeeDee Lamb. Battling through defenders on his way to seven catches for 179 receiving yards on the day. The Texas Tech defense was equally impressive, which held the future Big 12 member to 2.2 yards per carry on the day and forced Houston quarterback Clayton Tune into four interceptions. Unfortunately, the good times come to a halt against a Red Raiders team making a statement early in the 2021 season. FCS member Stephen F. Austin beat Tarleton State 20-10 in week one of the season. Not an impressive win by any stretch, but a win is a win.

Texas Tech 52, Stephen F. Austin 10

#15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 6 p.m. CDT

Week two of the season offers another intriguing matchup as the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in a matchup of future conference foes. In week one of the season, the Texas Longhorns got the Big 12 conference's lone win over a ranked opponent when it beat Louisiana-Lafayette 38-18. Hudson Card was solid in his debut, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts, and Bijan Robinson had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Texas defense stifled the Ragin' Cajuns, holding them to 2.6 yards per carry and just 4 of 13 on third down. Arkansas got a win over Rice in a performance that was up and down offensively. The Razorbacks were down 17-7 in the third quarter to the Owls before going on a 31-0 run over the final quarter and a half. Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson didn't have an efficient passing day, but his 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground provided a spark that the Arkansas offense desperately needed. The key in this one will be how well the Texas defense can contain Jefferson and his rushing ability. They should put pressure on him when he drops back to pass, but if they allow him to escape containment, it could spell a long day for the Longhorns. Texas does enough on both sides of the ball to win a tight one on the road.

Texas 27, Arkansas 24

