Big 12 Predictions: TCU looks to finish perfect season vs. top defense in Big 12

The final week of regular season play is upon us. Time flies, doesn’t it?

We have a few interesting outcomes to look out for. TCU is looking to remain undefeated and go into the Big 12 championship with a perfect 12-0 record. A win on Saturday and a win in Arlington would send the Frogs to the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats are jockeying for the second spot in the Big 12 Championship. All the Wildcats need do is win against Kansas to punch their ticket.

Let’s take a look at our picks for this week, odds courtesy of BetMGM.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams are coming off losses coming into their final regular season contest. One team has already clinched bowl eligibility and the other is already eliminated from bowl season.

In what has been a disappointing season for the Cowboys, expect them to go out with a bang in Stillwater. I’m taking Oklahoma State to win, but they won’t cover.

Pick: West Virginia +8.5

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There’s not much to say here. The Frogs will finish their regular season undefeated and head into the Big 12 Championship with a very good shot at the College Football Playoff.

While Matt Campbell has pulled a few upsets during his time in Ames, he just doesn’t have the players to hang with TCU in Fort Worth.

Pick: TCU -10

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) makes a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

With Texas winning against Baylor, Kansas State has to beat in-state rival Kansas to secure their spot in the Big 12 title game.

Regardless, Jalon Daniels is coming off an injury, and the Jayhawks haven’t won in Manhattan in over a decade.

The only win Kansas needed this weekend was signing Lance Leipold to that massive extension. Well done, Jayhawks.

Leipold had a nice transfer portal class last year and could do so again. The Jayhawks aren’t winning on Saturday, but next year should be fun.

Pick: Kansas State -12

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Josh Uche during the first half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

With Texas already taking care of business against Baylor let’s pick the game of the week across the college football landscape instead.

Jim Harbaugh finally beat Ohio State last year in Ann Arbor, but now faces a greater challenge: facing the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in Columbus.

The winner of this game will go on to the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff. I don’t know what it is, but I’ve got a good feeling about Michigan.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates with defensive lineman Marcus Stripling (33) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) after intercepting a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

And finally, we have the Sooners’ final regular season game.

There’s not much to play for here for either team since both achieved bowl eligibility last week. However, you do get to a better bowl game with a win here in Lubbock.

With the Sooners in the running for several big-name recruits, finishing the regular season with a win would be very helpful.

I think they’ll get it.

Pick: Oklahoma -2

[listicle id=76165]

[listicle id=76107]

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire