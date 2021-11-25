Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 50-21, ATS: 45-25-1, Point Total: 36-29-1

Friday, November 26

Kansas State at Texas

12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -3, o/u: 52.5

TCU at Iowa State

4:30, FS1
Line: Iowa State -15, o/u: 56

Saturday, November 27

Texas Tech at Baylor

12:00, FS1
Line: Baylor -14.5, o/u: 52

West Virginia at Kansas

7:00, FS1
Line: West Virginia -15.5, o/u: 55.5

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -4, o/u: 49.5

