Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 50-21, ATS: 45-25-1, Point Total: 36-29-1
Friday, November 26
Kansas State at Texas
12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -3, o/u: 52.5
TCU at Iowa State
4:30, FS1
Line: Iowa State -15, o/u: 56
Saturday, November 27
Texas Tech at Baylor
12:00, FS1
Line: Baylor -14.5, o/u: 52
West Virginia at Kansas
7:00, FS1
Line: West Virginia -15.5, o/u: 55.5
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -4, o/u: 49.5
