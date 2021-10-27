Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 38-14, ATS: 32-20, Point Total: 26-19-1
Saturday, October 30
Texas at Baylor
12:00, ABC
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 61.5
Iowa State at West Virginia
2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 48
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
3:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -20, o/u: 67
TCU at Kansas State
3:30, ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -3.5, o/u: 58
Kansas at Oklahoma State
7:00, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -30.5, o/u: 54.5
