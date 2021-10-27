Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 38-14, ATS: 32-20, Point Total: 26-19-1

Saturday, October 30

Texas at Baylor

12:00, ABC
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 61.5

Iowa State at West Virginia

2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 48

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

3:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -20, o/u: 67

TCU at Kansas State

3:30, ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -3.5, o/u: 58

Kansas at Oklahoma State

7:00, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -30.5, o/u: 54.5

