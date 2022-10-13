Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season: Baylor at West Virginia, Kansas at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Texas, Oklahoma State at TCU

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 30-13, ATS 19-22-2, o/u 27-18

Thursday, October 13

7:00 FS1

Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Saturday, October 15

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma -9, o/u: 62.5

12:00 ABC

Line: Texas -16, o/u: 48

3:30 ABC

Line: TCU -4, o/u: 68

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

Story originally appeared on College Football News