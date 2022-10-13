Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7
Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 7 games of the 2022 season: Baylor at West Virginia, Kansas at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Texas, Oklahoma State at TCU
Results So Far
Straight Up 30-13, ATS 19-22-2, o/u 27-18
Thursday, October 13
Baylor at West Virginia
7:00 FS1
Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Saturday, October 15
Kansas at Oklahoma
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -9, o/u: 62.5
Iowa State at Texas
12:00 ABC
Line: Texas -16, o/u: 48
Oklahoma State at TCU
3:30 ABC
Line: TCU -4, o/u: 68
