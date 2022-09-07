Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, Arizona State at Oklahoma State, and Baylor at BYU

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 9-1, ATS 7-3, o/u 6-4

12:00, FOX

Line: Alabama -20, o/u: 61.5

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 57

4:00, FS1

Line: Texas Tech -3, o/u: 65.5

4:00, BTN

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 41

6:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: West Virginia -13.5, o/u: 60

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Oklahoma -32.5, o/u: 71.5

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma State -11, o/u: 57.5

8:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: TCU -37, o/u: 63

10:15, ESPN

Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 53.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Story originally appeared on College Football News