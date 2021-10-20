Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 34-13, ATS: 27-20, Point Total: 23-17-1

Saturday, October 23

Oklahoma at Kansas

12:00, ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -39, o/u: 67.5

Kansas State at Texas Tech

12:00, FS1
Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 60.5

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

3:30, FOX
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 47

West Virginia at TCU

7:30, ESPNU
Line: TCU -4.5, o/u: 57

