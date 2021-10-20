Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 34-13, ATS: 27-20, Point Total: 23-17-1
– Week 8 College Football Expert Picks
Saturday, October 23
Oklahoma at Kansas
12:00, ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -39, o/u: 67.5
Kansas State at Texas Tech
12:00, FS1
Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 60.5
– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
3:30, FOX
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 47
West Virginia at TCU
7:30, ESPNU
Line: TCU -4.5, o/u: 57
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings