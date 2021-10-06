Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 30-9, ATS: 25-14, Point Total: 19-13-1
Saturday, October 9
Oklahoma vs. Texas
12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 63.5
West Virginia at Baylor
12:00, FS1
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 44.5
TCU at Texas Tech
7:00, ESPN
Line: TCU -1.5, o/u: 61
