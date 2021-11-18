Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Week 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 46-20, ATS: 41-24-1, Point Total: 34-26-1

Saturday, November 20

Oklahoma at Iowa State

12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 59.5

Kansas at TCU

4:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 64.5

Texas at West Virginia

12:00, ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 56.5

Baylor at Kansas State

5:30, FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 50

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5

