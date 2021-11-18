Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12
Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 46-20, ATS: 41-24-1, Point Total: 34-26-1
Saturday, November 20
Oklahoma at Iowa State
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 59.5
Kansas at TCU
4:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 64.5
Texas at West Virginia
12:00, ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 56.5
Baylor at Kansas State
5:30, FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 50
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5
