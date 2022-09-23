Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4
Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Texas at Texas Tech, Kansas State at Oklahoma, and Baylor at Iowa State
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 21-7, ATS 14-13-1, o/u 22-7
Thursday, September 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech
7:30, ESPN
Prediction: West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 23
Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5
Saturday, September 24
Baylor at Iowa State
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 45.5
Duke at Kansas
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5
TCU at SMU
12:00, ESPNU
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 70.5
Texas at Texas Tech
3:30, ESPN
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Kansas State at Oklahoma
8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -12.5, o/u: 52.5
